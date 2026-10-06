Anand Mahindra shares viral video of ‘aapda autorickshaw’ in London street; netizens celebrate ‘reverse colonisation’

Industrialist Anand Mahindra shared a viral video of a three-wheeler driving through central London streets, with a touch of Gujarati caption — “UK ma riksha aavi gai chhe… Mahindra ni chhe, aapda”.

The viral clip featured a vehicle, likely a Mahindra Treo model, manoeuvring among cars and cabs, accompanied by playful on-screen Gujarati text inviting people to experience it in London.

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Loosely, it translated to: “Look, a Mahindra rickshaw is now in the UK — and it’s one of ours!”

Netizens react The sight of the quintessential Indian three-wheeler navigating British roads has sparked a wave of amused and prideful reactions across social media, with many users celebrating the ‘reverse colonisation’.

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Viewing the export as a humorous symbolic milestone, one user wrote, "UK waalo ko 200 saal baad reverse colonisation ka taste mil raha hai! Sir, ab London ki baarish mein bhi auto driver bolega: 'Arey saheb, wo side nahi jana, traffic bohot hai!' Proud moment!" Another similarly quipped that "a rickshaw on British roads is the most confident import since tea."

Many found entertainment in the merging of the two worlds, imagining an "autowala with British accent," while another suggested to fellow travellers, "Next time you go to London, take a proper spin around, in your own rickshaw!!!"

From a business and branding perspective, netizens lauded the automaker's global footprint. “It's the cheapest advertising for which you got paid, sir. Kudos to Mahindra group for taking Bharat's brand outside Bharat,” read one comment.

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Pointing to the booming domestic EV market, a Gujarati user added, “Have London ma pan aapdi riksha India ma FY26 ma pehli vaar 8 lakh thi vadhu electric 3-wheeler vechaya — next stop electric Mahindra riksha nu export?”

However, some users felt the international spotlight called for a modern makeover, with one noting, “Our humble rickshaw definitely needs to change the way it looks. A design challenge.”

Mahindra e-rickshaws in UK Mahindra & Mahindra has been exporting its electric three-wheelers to the UK since at least late 2021 and early 2022. These vehicles are primarily distributed through specialised local dealerships like the Cheshire-based Tuk Tuk (UK) Ltd, commonly known as The Tuk Shop.

Rather than serving as traditional passenger taxis, these exported EVs are being adapted for a diverse range of niche functions. The cargo-focused variant, the Mahindra Treo Zor, is increasingly being utilised by small businesses for eco-friendly, last-mile urban deliveries.

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Meanwhile, the passenger-oriented Mahindra Treo is proving popular for promotional activities, hospitality transport, and recreational trips. The vehicle's unique adaptability was further highlighted in October 2022 when the Gwent Police in Wales officially added a Mahindra Treo to their fleet, according to a report byThe Times of India.

In December 2021, Anand Mahindra took to social media to congratulate the first UK buyers taking delivery from The Tuk Shop, stating that they had “seen the future and it's electric and three-wheeled”.

About the Author Arshdeep Kaur Arshdeep Kaur is a Senior Content Producer at Mint, where she reports and edits across national and international politics, business and culture‑adjac...Read More ✕ Arshdeep Kaur Arshdeep Kaur is a Senior Content Producer at Mint, where she reports and edits across national and international politics, business and culture‑adjacent trending stories for digital audience. With five years in the newsroom, she strives to balance the speed and rigor of fast‑moving news cycles and longer, context‑rich explainers.



Before joining LiveMint, Arshdeep served as a Senior Sub‑Editor at Business Standard and earlier as a Sub‑Editor at Asian News International (ANI). Her experience spans live news flows, enterprise features, and multi‑platform packaging.



At Mint, she regularly writes explainers, quick takes, and visuals‑led stories that are optimized for search and social, while maintaining the publication’s standards for accuracy and clarity. She collaborates closely with editors and the audience team to frame angles that resonate with readers in India and abroad, and to translate complex developments into accessible, high‑impact journalism.



Arshdeep's academic training underpins her interest towards policy and markets. She earned an MA in Economics from Panjab University and holds a Post‑Graduate Diploma in Broadcast Journalism from the India Today Media Institute (ITMI). This blend of economics and broadcast storytelling informs her coverage of public policy, elections, macro themes, and the consumer‑internet zeitgeist.



Arshdeep is based in New Delhi, where she tracks breaking developments and longer‑horizon storylines that shape public discourse.