Anand Mahindra taps Kolkata network to buy handmade Santa dolls from 94-year-old artisan: ‘Heirlooms for grandchildren’

Industrialist Anand Mahindra activated his Kolkata network to reach out to 94-year-old C.H. Chang to buy the “signed editions” of his handmade Santa Claus dolls.

In a tweet, Mahindra shared that he had suggested that Chang make signed editions of his Christmas dolls to sell them at higher prices, adding that a friend's daughter helped convey his message.

“I had posted earlier about the indomitable Mr Chang of Kolkata, who, at 94, continues to produce his handmade Santa Claus dolls every Christmas, despite rising odds,” he said.

“I’m very grateful to Paroma, daughter of my friend Harsh Neotia, who connected with Mr Chang and conveyed my suggestion of making signed editions of his dolls, which could become higher-priced collector’s items, and help sustain his business,” Mahindra added.

The industrialist also bought four “specially commissioned and signed” Santa dolls from Chang, in the hope of passing these “prized possessions” on to his future generations.

“She placed my order and received my four specially commissioned and signed figures. My hope is that they will be prized possessions of my grandchildren long into the future…” he added.

Mahindra, in an earlier tweet, had shared Chang’s “incredibly poignant” story.

“At 94, his dedication to his craft is a reminder of why we should value artisanship over assembly lines,” he had said.

The industrialist had previously shared his intention of reaching out to the artist in Kolkata via friends to convey his suggestion of making signed pieces, which Mahindra wanted to buy at a premium.

“Not out of sympathy, but because his work is a rare treasure. An autographed Mr Chang original is a legacy worth owning,” he said.

Here's how netizens reacted:

Social media users were in awe of Chang's work and wondered if he had a website from which they too can purchase his dolls.

“Bravo, Mr Chang. Where could I buy his dolls? Any website for it? For international orders, too,” a user said.

Another user lauded Mahindra for giving Mr Chang a platform. “Sir, some dreams are born in villages, sites, and dusty roads—not boardrooms. Give a young entrepreneur belief, and he will give the nation impact. Your faith in youth can turn struggle into strength.”