Anand Mahindra assisted Indian Grandmaster Arjun Erigaisi in obtaining a US visa for the World Rapid and Blitz Championships starting December 26. Arjun expressed gratitude for the support he received and aims to make India proud in the tournament featuring top chess players.

"If we don't support our champions, who will?" said Anand Mahindra after he helped Indian Grandmaster Arjun Erigaisi cross the US visa hurdle to compete in the upcoming World Rapid and Blitz Championships in New York, beginning December 26.

Arjun, the world No. 4 Indian, appealed to the US Embassy on Friday to expedite the process of granting him the necessary visa to participate in the tournament, which will feature top players such as Magnus Carlsen, Fabiano Caruana, Ian Nepomniachtchi, and Boris Gelfand.

Thanking those who helped him with the visa woes, including the Ministry of External Affairs, the US Embassy, Anand Mahindra and "many other well-wishers who went out of their way to make this happen", Arjun said, "I have received the US Visa! I am honestly overwhelmed and very grateful for so much positive response to my situation."

To this, the Mahindra and Mahindra Group Chairman said “it was a duty to be of help" to the Indian Grandmaster, and wished Arjun the best for the tournament.

“It was a duty to be of help, Arjun Erigaisi. If we don’t support our champions, who will? And well deserved thanks to MEA India, & the US Amb India who responded with alacrity…" Mahindra said in the post.

To Arjun's "I hope to make all of you and our country proud of my achievements. New York here I come," Mahindra said, "Our best wishes for your success, Arjun. Above all, enjoy yourself. You are making India proud, no matter what the final result."

Arjun Erigaisi at World Rapid and Blitz Championships Arjun, who recently became the second Indian after Viswanathan Anand to achieve the gold-standard ELO rating of 2800, has been in sensational form this year. He claimed an individual gold as well as a team title in India's historic performance in Chess Olympiad.

Among the leading players competing in the championship are Hikaru Nakamura, Wesley So, Levon Aronian, Jeffrey Xiong, Leinier Dominguez Perez, Hans Niemann and Sam Shankland.