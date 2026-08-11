Anand Mahindra wants to ‘teleport’ his family for this giant ‘Bahubali dosa’ in Kerala

Anand Mahindra loves travelling in search of hidden gems and often shares his discoveries with social media followers. He usually does not recommend travelling to a destination solely for a culinary experience; however, a recent video from a restaurant called Chutney Maami appears to have changed his mind.

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Sharing the video, Mahindra revealed that his grandson is visiting and is a dosa fanatic. The industrialist admitted that he found the food hard to resist.

"But I have to say, I'd love to be able to teleport the family to 'Chutney Maami' for grabbing this Sunday bite together," he wrote.

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"Perhaps Swiggy Or Zomato Could Start An Inter-State Drone Delivery Service" For those unable to make the journey, Mahindra even floated a creative technology-driven solution. "Or perhaps Swiggy or Zomato could start an inter-state drone delivery service...(yes, yes, I know the Dosa will wilt.. but who knows?)"

Take a look at Anand Mahindra's post below:

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About Chutney Maami Located in Kilimanoor, Kerala, Chutney Maami is a highly rated pure vegetarian restaurant known for its authentic South Indian fare and village-themed ambience. The restaurant serves classic favourites such as crispy dosas, soft idlis, flavourful chutneys, sambar and aromatic filter coffee, with an emphasis on fresh, locally sourced ingredients.

The eatery also focuses on using fresh farm produce while promoting sustainability and reducing waste.

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The Star Attraction: Bahubali Dosa The star attraction featured in the viral video is the restaurant's famous Bahubali Dosa. True to its name, the oversized dosa stretches across the length of a table and is served with an assortment of chutneys, sambar, payasam and vada.

AI impact Earlier, at the fifth annual convocation of Mahindra University, Mahindra Group Chairman and Chancellor of Mahindra University Anand Mahindra talked about Artificial intelligence (AI) and how it will transform the world. He said that AI will transform the world, but ethics, compassion, curiosity, humility and a sense of purpose will remain the qualities that machines cannot replace.

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Speaking to the graduating students, Mahindra said the next generation's competitive advantage would not come from technology alone but from preserving distinctly human qualities as AI continues to reshape industries, careers and the future of work.

He said "the world has entered a period in which traditional assumptions about careers are rapidly becoming obsolete due to technological disruption, geopolitical uncertainty, climate-related challenges and the accelerating pace of change."

Mahindra noted that today's graduates have already experienced events that few previous generations had encountered at the beginning of their careers, including the global COVID-19 pandemic, conflicts reshaping international relations, the rapid emergence of generative AI and the growing challenge of distinguishing truth from misinformation in the social media era.

About the Author Anjali Thakur Anjali Thakur is a Senior Assistant Editor with Mint, reporting on trending news, entertainment and health, with a focus on stories driving digital co...Read More ✕ Anjali Thakur Anjali Thakur is a Senior Assistant Editor with Mint, reporting on trending news, entertainment and health, with a focus on stories driving digital conversations. Her work involves spotting early signals across news cycles and social media, sharpening stories for SEO and Google Discover, and mentoring young editors in digital-first newsroom practices. She is known for turning fast-moving developments—whether news-driven or culture-led—into clear, tightly edited journalism without compromising editorial rigour.



Before joining Mint, she was Deputy News Editor at NDTV.com, where she led the Trending section and covered viral news, breaking developments and human-interest stories. She has also worked as Chief Sub-Editor at India.com (Zee Media) and as Senior Correspondent with Exchange4media and Hindustan Times’ HT City, reporting on media, advertising, entertainment, health, lifestyle and popular culture.



Anjali holds a Bachelor of Arts degree from Miranda House, and is currently pursuing an MBA, strengthening her understanding of business strategy and digital media economics. Her writing balances newsroom discipline with a clear instinct for what resonates with readers.

India, Stay updated with the latest Trending World and US news. More Trends News Home Anand Mahindra wants to ‘teleport’ his family for this giant ‘Bahubali dosa’ in Kerala