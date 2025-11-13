Anand Piramal’s special mention for mother-in-law Nita Ambani at Piramal Finance listing: 'She stayed up all night'

It was a rare and heartwarming moment, shining through the corporate veneer, as Anand Piramal went on to tell his mother-in-law, Nita Ambani, just how much he looked up to her during the listing ceremony of Piramal Finance at the National Stock Exchange (NSE) in Mumbai on Friday, November 7. The company's listing came as a major development in its merger with Piramal Enterprises Ltd.

During his address, Anand Piramal took time to acknowledge Nita Ambani, telling her she was "very special" to him. He said, “I wanted to thank my mother-in-law for coming today. She is very special to me. She stayed up last night because she was nervous she would come late for this meeting. Naturally, there are other more important people she had to attend to, but she probably lost sleep over this. Thank you all for the love and affection — she is very special to me.”

The candid admission evoked warm responses among the audience as many complimented the mutual respect between two of India's most well-known business families, the Ambanis and the Piramals.

Ambani and Piramal families grace the event The guest list included other members from both families, such as Nita Ambani, Shloka Mehta, and Radhika Merchant, who came together to support groom Anand Piramal. Nita Ambani, the Founder and Chairperson of Reliance Foundation, looked elegant in her floral saree; Shloka Mehta donned an ethnic outfit with a touch of modernity, while Radhika Merchant kept it simple in a cream-colored suit.

A milestone for Piramal Finance The occasion marked Piramal Finance's entry into the NSE, post the amalgamation with its parent, Piramal Enterprises Limited, which was approved by the National Company Law Tribunal on 10 September. The merged entity will develop Piramal Group's financial services business besides adding to the in-house book of advances.