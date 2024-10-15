Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant’s pre-wedding bash releases on OTT; Bollywood A-listers seen celebrating

The documentary of Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant's pre-wedding celebrations is now available to watch online. The event featured Bollywood stars and cultural elements, celebrating Indian arts in Jamnagar, Gujarat.

Sounak Mukhopadhyay
Updated15 Oct 2024, 02:14 PM IST
Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant’s pre-wedding bash releases on OTT; Bollywood A-listers seen celebrating
Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant’s pre-wedding bash releases on OTT; Bollywood A-listers seen celebrating(Screengrabs from JioCinema/Valley Of Gods, Jamnagar)

The pre-wedding celebrations of Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant are now streaming online.Valley Of Gods, Jamnagar features Mukesh Ambani’s younger son, surrounded by the Who's Who of the world as integral parts of the celebration.

The bash, which saw Bollywood A-listers actively participate, occurred in 2024 in Jamnagar, Gujarat. The wedding festivities, which lasted for months, ended in July. Now, the documentary offers a glimpse into the memorable events.

Also Read | Anant Ambani joins ‘visarjan’ of Lalbaugcha Raja Ganesh idol at Chowpatty| Watch

The documentary is currently available to stream on JioCinema. In the trailer, Nita Ambani expresses that Jamnagar holds a special significance for the Ambani family. She shares her two main wishes for her youngest son Anant’s wedding: to celebrate their roots and to pay tribute to Indian arts and culture.

"Enter the abode of gods, soak in the spirit of divinity, let the Vedic chants possess your soul. It is here in the Valley of Gods that Anant and Radhika’s Love is etched in eternal memory. Mortals and divine dancing in ecstasy to mesmerising music. Colours to paint your mood. Best of Indian culture for the best in the world," says the documentary synopsis on JioCinema.

Also Read | Anant Ambani gifts 20-kg gold crown to Mumbai’s Lalbaugcha Raja

Celebrities from across India and the world were invited to the celebrations. Famous Bollywood couples, including Kiara Advani and Sidharth Malhotra, Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh, Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt, and Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal, can be seen performing aarti with the Ambani family in the documentary. Rani Mukerji, Anil Kapoor and Karisma Kapoor also participate in the aarti rituals.

Other stars such as Aamir Khan, Salman Khan, Akshay Kumar and Sanjay Dutt are seeing smiling, laughing and hugging each other. International celebrities like Bill Gates, Mark Zuckerberg and Ivanka Trump are seen in Indian outfits.

Also Read | ‘Modi hai toh mumkin hai…’ says Reliance Jio Infocomm’s Akash Ambani

Mukesh Ambani gets emotional as his son performs to a Bollywood song with Radhika.

Well-known figures like Amitabh Bachchan, Rajinikanth, and Sachin Tendulkar made appearances. The film also highlights a candid moment featuring Aishwarya Rai with her daughter Aaradhya Bachchan alongside Abhishek Bachchan.

Shah Rukh Khan doing aarti

Shah Rukh Khan is seen with his family. In one instance, he interacts with Anant while he is later seen holding an aarti plate. His wife, Gauri Khan, and youngest child, AbRam, stand with King Khan.

Catch all the Business News , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.

MoreLess
First Published:15 Oct 2024, 02:14 PM IST
Business NewsNewsTrendsAnant Ambani and Radhika Merchant’s pre-wedding bash releases on OTT; Bollywood A-listers seen celebrating

Get Instant Loan up to ₹10 Lakh!

    • Employment Type

    Most Active Stocks

    Tata Steel share price

    155.20
    02:14 PM | 15 OCT 2024
    -3.1 (-1.96%)

    Tata Power share price

    462.50
    02:14 PM | 15 OCT 2024
    0.15 (0.03%)

    Indian Oil Corporation share price

    167.20
    02:14 PM | 15 OCT 2024
    1.8 (1.09%)

    Federal Bank share price

    197.70
    02:13 PM | 15 OCT 2024
    0.7 (0.36%)
    More Active Stocks

    Market Snapshot

    • Top Gainers
    • Top Losers
    • 52 Week High

    Lloyds Metals & Energy share price

    1,010.00
    02:05 PM | 15 OCT 2024
    11.75 (1.18%)

    HCL Technologies share price

    1,867.40
    02:05 PM | 15 OCT 2024
    11.4 (0.61%)

    Infosys share price

    1,961.10
    02:05 PM | 15 OCT 2024
    2.4 (0.12%)

    Divis Laboratories share price

    6,074.90
    02:04 PM | 15 OCT 2024
    -137.95 (-2.22%)
    More from 52 Week High

    Oil India share price

    554.40
    02:05 PM | 15 OCT 2024
    -31.7 (-5.41%)

    Godrej Industries share price

    1,047.95
    02:05 PM | 15 OCT 2024
    -53.45 (-4.85%)

    National Aluminium Company share price

    217.45
    02:05 PM | 15 OCT 2024
    -9.05 (-4%)

    Uno Minda share price

    986.40
    02:05 PM | 15 OCT 2024
    -35.85 (-3.51%)
    More from Top Losers

    Motilal Oswal Financial Services share price

    895.00
    02:05 PM | 15 OCT 2024
    69.45 (8.41%)

    Network 18 Media & Investments share price

    85.14
    02:05 PM | 15 OCT 2024
    6.11 (7.73%)

    Five Star Business Finance share price

    885.00
    02:05 PM | 15 OCT 2024
    61.2 (7.43%)

    TV18 Broadcast share price

    45.59
    02:05 PM | 15 OCT 2024
    3.01 (7.07%)
    More from Top Gainers

    Trending In Market

    Recommended For You

      More Recommendations

      Gold Prices

      • 24K
      • 22K
      Bangalore
      77,625.00-50.00
      Chennai
      77,631.00-50.00
      Delhi
      77,783.00-50.00
      Kolkata
      77,635.00-50.00

      Fuel Price

      • Petrol
      • Diesel
      Bangalore
      102.86/L0.00
      Chennai
      100.75/L0.00
      Kolkata
      104.95/L0.00
      New Delhi
      94.72/L0.00

      Popular in News

        HomeMarketsPremiumInstant LoanMint Shorts

        Wait for it…

        Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.