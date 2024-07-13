Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant wedding: Madhuri Dixit recreates ‘Choli Ke Peeche Kya Hai’; husband Shriram Nene joins

  Earlier, Madhuri had made a stylish entrance at Mumbai's Jio World Convention Centre on Friday where Anant and Radhika exchanged vows.Shriram Nene complemented his wife's look with an equally traditional outfit

Written By Sudeshna Ghoshal
First Published13 Jul 2024, 12:19 PM IST
Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant wedding: Bollywood actress Madhuri Dixit grabbed eyeballs at Anant’s baarat with her dance to Choli Ke Peeche Kya Hai, the 90’s Bollywood hit. Donning a pastel lehenga, Madhuri, recreated the same expressions from the ‘Khal Nayak’ movie, where she featured in the song.

Later, Madhuri was joined by other celebrities like Raashii Khanna, Ananya Panday and Orry as they all tuned in to groove at Anant’s ‘baraat’. Towards the end, Madhuri Dixit’s husband Dr Shriram Nene also joined in with his moves. Madhuri’s signature style, graceful moves and vivid expressions took the centre stage.

Earlier, Madhuri had made a stylish entrance at Mumbai's Jio World Convention Centre on Friday where Anant and Radhika exchanged vows.Shriram Nene complemented his wife’s look with an equally traditional outfit.

While fans got emotional over Salman and SRK dancing together, the absence of several other big names did not go unnoticed. BJP MP and Bollywood actress Kangana Ranaut, Virat Anushka, Saif Kareena, and others skipped the wedding.

Nonetheless, nearly the entire top tier of Bollywood actors were present, including Amitabh Bachchan, Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan, Ajay Devgn, Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Tiger Shroff, and Varun Dhawan, many accompanied by their families. Southern superstars Ram Charan, Mahesh Babu and KGF star Yash were also present.

Nita and Mukesh Ambani’s youngest son’s wedding festivities commenced with an intimate puja ceremony at the Ambanis’ Mumbai residence, Antilia, on June 29. On July 12, the wedding rituals began with an ‘Ode to Kashi,’, inspired by the groom’s mother Nita Ambani’s fascination for Varanasi’s ancient city Kashi.

Earlier, offices in BKC, instructed employees to work from home, owing to Radhika Anant’s wedding.

 

First Published:13 Jul 2024, 12:19 PM IST
