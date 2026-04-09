Anant Ambani birthday: Mumbai’s iconic Sea Link glows with tribute, visuals go viral

In a striking visual tribute ahead of Anant Ambani’s 31st birthday, Mumbai’s iconic Bandra-Worli Sea Link lit up with a special message that quickly caught the attention of residents and social media users alike.

The landmark, known for marking significant occasions with themed illuminations, displayed projections of Anant Ambani’s image along with the message, “Happy Birthday Anant Ambani ji.” Videos of the glowing structure spread rapidly online, turning the tribute into a viral moment.

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The large-scale illumination transformed the sea link into a towering digital canvas, visible from multiple parts of Mumbai. Onlookers gathered along the coastline and nearby areas to witness the spectacle, while clips shared on social media amplified its reach far beyond the city.

Such displays at the sea link are typically reserved for major public events or awareness campaigns, making this tribute particularly notable.

Celebrations Move To Jamnagar

While Mumbai witnessed the visual tribute, the main birthday celebrations are set to unfold in Jamnagar, where the Ambani family has already begun hosting guests.

Bollywood stars including Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan, Ranveer Singh and Sanjay Dutt have reportedly arrived to be part of the celebrations, reinforcing the scale and visibility of the event.

The Jamnagar gatherings are expected to combine private festivities with high-profile appearances, similar to previous Ambani family events that have drawn global attention.

Philanthropy Takes Centre Stage

Beyond the glamour, a significant part of the celebrations is focused on charitable initiatives. Reports suggest that funds worth ₹18 crore have been earmarked for temple infrastructure and animal welfare projects, particularly in Kerala.

Key contributions include support for the Rajrajeshwaram Temple and Guruvayur Temple, along with restoration work for the historic East Gopuram at Rajrajeshwaram.

In Gujarat, additional projects include the construction of a Yatri Bhavan in Dwarka, infrastructure upgrades at religious sites, and a year-long bhojan prasad seva at Ambaji Temple, aimed at serving large numbers of devotees.

Wider Community Initiatives Planned The initiatives also extend to grassroots development. Plans reportedly include improvements in educational infrastructure, setting up gaushalas, organising community meals, and welfare programmes for workers and local communities around Jamnagar.

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This dual approach — combining large-scale celebrations with social initiatives — has become a recurring feature of Ambani family events, positioning them as both personal milestones and public-facing efforts.

Why This Is Trending

The Sea Link illumination, coupled with celebrity arrivals and philanthropic announcements, has turned Anant Ambani’s birthday into a widely discussed topic online.

However, such grand displays also invite debate — from questions around the use of public landmarks for private tributes to broader discussions on wealth, visibility and public perception.