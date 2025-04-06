Ram Navami 2025: Radhika Merchant ‘feels proud’ of Anant Ambani’s completion of padyatra | Watch

'Padyatra' of Anant Ambani, Director, Reliance Industries Limited, from completed today and arrived at Dwarkadhish Temple from Jamnagar on the occasion of Ram Navami 2025.

According to ANI, Anant Ambani's wife, Radhika Merchant, said, "Today, it's Anant's 30th birthday. It was his wish that he would do this padyatra after our wedding... We feel proud that we are celebrating his birthday here today. I thank all those who blessed him for his padyatra to be successful..."

Nita Ambani on Anant's Padyatra Nita Ambani was also overjoyed to see son, Anant, complete the ‘Padyatra’. “As a mother, it's a very proud feeling to see my youngest son Anant complete this padyatra to this divine place of Dwarkadhish... For the last 10 days, all the youngsters who have joined Anant's padyatra have been spreading our culture. I only pray to Dwarkadhish to give strength to Anant,” ANI quoted Nita as saying.

Anant, a scion of India’s wealthiest family, was on a 170-kilometre padayatra. On March 29, he set out on from his ancestral hometown in Jamnagar. The Reliance Industries Limited's press release stated Anant was chanting the Hanuman Chalisa, Sunderland and the Devi Stotra on his way to Dwarka.

Bageshwar Baba with Anant Ambani during Padyatra On April 4, Anant was joined by Bageshwar Baba on his spiritual journey. Sarkar Acharya Dhirendra Shastri was seen walking with Reliance Industries Limited Director's convey. Acharya Dhirendra, widely known as Bageshwar Baba, was in the stretch bare feet.

“See, it's my own spiritual journey. I started this by taking the name of God and will end it by taking his name. I want to thank the Lord Dwarkadheesh. I am grateful for the people who joined me on my spiritual journey. I am joined by my wife and mother, who will reach soon,” Anant said, while expressing his gratitude to Dwarkadish.