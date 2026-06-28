Anant Ambani donates hair at Tirumala temple ahead of wedding anniversary. Watch

Industrialist Anant Ambani paid a visit to the Tirumala Sri Venkateswara Swami Temple recently. He donated hair at the temple and offered prayers during his temple visit on Sunday. Several videos of him from the temple have surfaced online.
Ambani took part in the Suprabhata Seva. In videos, he was seen feeding elephants. After the morning ritual, he performed special prayers and sought the blessings of Lord Sri Venkateswara.
The Reliance Industries Executive Director wore a white Veshti paired with the upper cloth, Angavastram. he also donned a red-and-gold ceremonial shawl.
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The visit arrives weeks ahead of Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant's second wedding anniversary. The two got married on July 12, 2024, at the Jio World Convention Centre in Mumbai. Their wedding ceremonies went on til the 30 July 2024 taking place at the Antilia building and Jio Convention Centre.
Dubbed as India's 'wedding of the year', it saw attendance from Bollywood stars, international celebrities, business tycoons, politicians, sports personalities and spiritual leaders from across the world.
From Bollywood, Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan, Aamir Khan, Amitabh Bachchan, Jaya Bachchan, Abhishek Bachchan, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh, Priyanka Chopra Jonas, Nick Jonas, Katrina Kaif, Vicky Kaushal, Ananya Panday, Janhvi Kapoor, Sara Ali Khan, Madhuri Dixit, Rajinikanth, Ram Charan, Mahesh Babu, Yash and Karan Johar were among the ones to attend the wedding.
From Hollywood, Kim Kardashian, Khloé Kardashian, John Cena, Nick Jonas, Boris Johnson, Tony Blair and Hilary Clinton were the names on the guest list. The celebrations also saw rare performances by Justin Bieber, Rihanna and Katy Perry during different pre-wedding festivities.
Some of the world's biggest business leaders also joined in to bless the couple on their special day. Big names like Bill Gates, Mark Zuckerberg, Priscilla Chan, Sundar Pichai, Ivanka Trump, Jared Kushner, Gautam Adani, Kumar Mangalam Birla, Amin H Nasser and other leading Indian industrialists and corporate executives were spotted at the big Indian wedding.
The wedding was also attended by several notable political leaders, such as Narendra Modi, who personally blessed the newlyweds after the ceremony. Other political leaders at the events were Rajnath Singh, Shivraj Singh Chouhan, Yogi Adityanath, Mamata Banerjee, M. K. Stalin, Eknath Shinde, N. Chandrababu Naidu, Devendra Fadnavis, Ajit Pawar, Akhilesh Yadav, Lalu Prasad Yadav, Uddhav Thackeray, along with former UK Prime Ministers Tony Blair and Boris Johnson.
The wedding celebrations of Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant were also attended by several prominent spiritual leaders of India. Among those present were Sadhguru, Sri Sri Ravi Shankar, Baba Ramdev, Dhirendra Krishna Shastri of Bageshwar Dham, Swami Chidanand Saraswati of Parmarth Niketan, Morari Bapu, Rameshbhai Oza, Avdheshanand Giri, Jagadguru Rambhadracharya and Shankar Vijayendra Saraswati. Besides them, several other seers, acharyas and heads of prominent Hindu mutts and religious organisations were also invited to attend the festivities, offering their blessings to the couple.
However, the high-profile couple is yet to disclose their celebration plans for this year's wedding anniversary.