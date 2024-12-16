Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant's pre-wedding Haldi ceremony video showcased fun moments and featured celebrities like Salman Khan and Ranveer Singh. The wedding, a grand affair in Mumbai, attracted global attention with over 6.5 billion views on related videos

Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant's wedding was one of the most talked-about events in India this year. The ceremony featured eminent personalities from around the world and India, including Prime Minister Narendra Modi, former Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde, Salman Khan, Shah Rukh Khan, and others.

Social media influencer Orry recently shared a video of Anant-Radhika's Haldi ceremony. The video showed some unseen moments of the wedding where Mukesh Ambani, Nita Ambani, Hardik Pandya, and several other celebrities could be seen playing with Haldi like people usually do during Holi celebrations.

The video began with Mukesh Ambani and his wife, Nita Ambani, applying haldi to Anant Ambani. Later, Anant Ambani can be seen smearing turmeric on Nita Ambani's face.

Unseen moments from Anant-Radhika Haldi shared by Orry The video, shared by Orry, has garnered 48,902 views and thousands of comments. The video also featured Salman Khan, Ranveer Singh, Ananya Panday, Hardik Pandya, and other celebrities from Bollywood, sports, etc.

It captured all the fun people had during Anant and Radhika's pre-wedding Haldi ceremony.

Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant wedding most trending on YouTube in 2024 The wedding ceremony of one of India's biggest business tycoon's son, Anant Ambani, remained one of the most talked about events of the year. According to PTI, videos featuring “Ambani" and “wedding" in their titles amassed over 6.5 billion views in India, as fans analysed every aspect of the event, including international performances, stunning outfits, and a guest list filled with celebrities.

Anant Ambani Radhika Merchant wedding Anant Ambani married Radhika Merchant in an opulent wedding in Mumbai. The event took place from 12 July 2024 to 30 July 2024. The celebrations began at Ambanis' house, Antilia, in Mumbai. The main wedding functions were held at Jio Convention Centre in Bandra.

Anant Ambani is the son of Reliance Industries chairman Mukesh Ambani, who is also known as the richest person in India. Radhika Merchant is the daughter of Viren Merchant, CEO of a healthcare company.