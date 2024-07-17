Anant Ambani greets Café Mysore owner by touching feet during wedding celebrations, Radhika says, ‘we eat your food…’

Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant's wedding celebration might be over, but several videos capturing rare moments of the wedding functions have gone viral on social media. In one such video, the Ambani family was caught conversing with Shanteri Nayak, the owner of Cafe Mysore in Matunga, Mumbai. In the video, Ambanis can be seen greeting Shanteri Nayak, followed by Anant Ambani introducing Radhika Merchant to the owner.

Radhika Merchant greeted Shanteri Nayak with folded hands and thanked her for attending the wedding, adding that the family eats food at the cafe every Sunday. The video also showed Radhika Merchant bowing down as a mark of respect in front of Nayak. Anant Ambani and Shloka Mehta touched her feet after greeting her with folded hands.

“We eat your food every Sunday,” said Radhika Merchant after meeting Shanteri Nayak. The video has been shared widely on the internet and has earned praise from social media users, who applauded Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant for their down-to-earth natures.

“You know the real personality of a person when the Cameras off (in this case unaware of its presence) …Such humble guys .Goddess Laxmi chose the right home,” commented a social media user on the post.

“Kudos to the Ambani family for showcasing our rich Indian culture and traditions at Anant Ambani's wedding! Despite being one of the most affluent families in India, they have proven that wealth and tradition can go hand-in-hand,” wrote another user.

“Such a sweet moment of gratitude shown by the kids,” wrote another user on the post.

“Ambani An International Icon, So Humble and Gratitudes Ambani Childrens showing to Mysore cafe owners,” wrote another user.

“Great Gestures , what a great gratitude to respect God bless you both wonderful Personalty Lot od good luck.”