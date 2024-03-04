Day 3 of Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant's pre-wedding gala: Several inside photos and videos from the pre-wedding celebrations of Radhika Merchant, the daughter of industrialist Viren Merchant, and Anant Ambani, the youngest son of Reliance Chairman Mukesh Ambani, are out. Watch: Nita, Mukesh Ambani's ‘Bollywood’ act ‘Don ko pakadna’ at Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant's pre-wedding bash The extravagant three-day pre-wedding celebrations of Radhika and Anant began on March 1 and wrapped up on March 3. Radhika donned a shimmery embellished golden lehenga as she made her way to the stage where Anant Ambani eagerly awaited, while Janhvi Kapoor adorned her with flower petals. Radhika Merchant walked down the aisle while the song 'Dekha Tenu Pehli Pehli Baar Ve' played in the backdrop during their 'Hastakshar' ceremony. The couple crafted their own unique pre-wedding rituals preceding their grand ceremony at the Radha Krishan temple in Gujarat's Jamnagar as they formalised their commitment amidst a mass gathering of celebrities and famous personalities from across the world.

Radhika was caught holding hands with fiance, Anant Ambani who wore embellished traditional Indian sherwani as he welcomed his partner on stage.

Radhika Merchant and Anant Ambani in a mesmerising look at the pre-wedding festivities in Gujarat's Jamnagar.

Radhika Merchant in a mesmerising look at the pre-wedding festivities in Gujarat's Jamnagar.

Anant Ambani and his fiance Radhika Merchant at their pre-wedding celebrations, in Jamnagar on March 2.

Anant Ambani and his fiance Radhika Merchant in a jubilant mood during their pre-wedding celebrations, in Jamnagar on March 2.

Anant shared a toast describing his boundless love for Radhika during a cocktail event, while at the same time he drew parallels to his brother-in-law Anand Piramal's sentiments towards Isha Ambani. Anant Ambani marked the momentous occasion as he vividly described the intensity of his feelings and expressed awe at having won Radhika's heart seven years ago.

Meanwhile, Isha Ambani, daughter of Mukesh Ambani made heads turn with her unique and stunning looks during the three-day pre-wedding bash. She looked in a mesmerising red embroidered lehenga by ace designer Manish Malhotra on Day 2 of pre-wedding celebrations. Manish Malhotra also designed the traditional golden embellished saree for business tycoons wife Nita Ambani.

Fashion stylist, costume designer, and actress Anaita Shroff Adajania had designed some of Isha's look. Adajania took to her social media Instagram handle to express her delight in curating Isha Ambani's ensemble for the auspicious occasion.

The festivities on Day 3 involved prominent guests from around the world at Gujarat's Jamnagar to grace the occasion. Guests included business tycoons, politicians, Hollywood and Bollywood stars and cricketers.

The guest list comprised around 1,200 people including pop superstar Rihanna, Bill Gates, Mark Zuckerberg, Sundar Pichai, Mahendra Singh Dhoni, Ivanka Trump and Bollywood celebrities like Shah Rukh Khan, Kareena Kapoor, Saif Ali Khan, Salman Khan, Amitabh Bachchan, Deepika Padukone, Katrina Kaif and many more.

