Active Stocks
Mon Mar 04 2024 10:20:48
  1. Tata Steel share price
  2. 151.90 -2.09%
  1. Bharti Airtel share price
  2. 1,145.40 1.31%
  1. NTPC share price
  2. 352.30 3.06%
  1. Power Grid Corporation Of India share price
  2. 293.85 2.42%
  1. Tata Motors share price
  2. 984.95 -0.35%
Business News/ News / Trends/  Anant Ambani, Radhika Merchant look stunning at pre-wedding bash; check photos, videos
BackBack

Anant Ambani, Radhika Merchant look stunning at pre-wedding bash; check photos, videos

Written By Fareha Naaz

Day 3 of Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant's pre-wedding gala: Several inside photos and videos of Radhika Merchant, daughter of industrialist Viren Merchant and Anant Ambani, the youngest son of Reliance Chairman Mukesh Ambani from the pre-wedding festivities are out.

Radhika Merchant with Anant Ambani addressing guests during their three-day pre-wedding celebration in Jamnagar on March 1. (AFP)Premium
Radhika Merchant with Anant Ambani addressing guests during their three-day pre-wedding celebration in Jamnagar on March 1. (AFP)

Day 3 of Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant's pre-wedding gala: Several inside photos and videos from the pre-wedding celebrations of Radhika Merchant, the daughter of industrialist Viren Merchant, and Anant Ambani, the youngest son of Reliance Chairman Mukesh Ambani, are out. 

Watch: Nita, Mukesh Ambani's ‘Bollywood’ act ‘Don ko pakadna’ at Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant's pre-wedding bash

The extravagant three-day pre-wedding celebrations of Radhika and Anant began on March 1 and wrapped up on March 3. Radhika donned a shimmery embellished golden lehenga as she made her way to the stage where Anant Ambani eagerly awaited, while Janhvi Kapoor adorned her with flower petals.

Radhika Merchant walked down the aisle while the song 'Dekha Tenu Pehli Pehli Baar Ve' played in the backdrop during their 'Hastakshar' ceremony. The couple crafted their own unique pre-wedding rituals preceding their grand ceremony at the Radha Krishan temple in Gujarat's Jamnagar as they formalised their commitment amidst a mass gathering of celebrities and famous personalities from across the world.

Radhika was caught holding hands with fiance, Anant Ambani who wore embellished traditional Indian sherwani as he welcomed his partner on stage.

Also read: Mukesh Ambani serves villagers in Jamnagar as Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant pre-wedding festivities begin | Watch

Radhika Merchant and Anant Ambani in a mesmerising look at the pre-wedding festivities in Gujarat's Jamnagar.
View Full Image
Radhika Merchant and Anant Ambani in a mesmerising look at the pre-wedding festivities in Gujarat's Jamnagar.
Radhika Merchant in a mesmerising look at the pre-wedding festivities in Gujarat's Jamnagar.
View Full Image
Radhika Merchant in a mesmerising look at the pre-wedding festivities in Gujarat's Jamnagar.
Anant Ambani and his fiance Radhika Merchant at their pre-wedding celebrations, in Jamnagar on March 2.
View Full Image
Anant Ambani and his fiance Radhika Merchant at their pre-wedding celebrations, in Jamnagar on March 2. (ANI)
Anant Ambani and his fiance Radhika Merchant in a jubilant mood during their pre-wedding celebrations, in Jamnagar on March 2.
View Full Image
Anant Ambani and his fiance Radhika Merchant in a jubilant mood during their pre-wedding celebrations, in Jamnagar on March 2. (ANI)

Anant shared a toast describing his boundless love for Radhika during a cocktail event, while at the same time he drew parallels to his brother-in-law Anand Piramal's sentiments towards Isha Ambani. Anant Ambani marked the momentous occasion as he vividly described the intensity of his feelings and expressed awe at having won Radhika's heart seven years ago.

Meanwhile, Isha Ambani, daughter of Mukesh Ambani made heads turn with her unique and stunning looks during the three-day pre-wedding bash. She looked in a mesmerising red embroidered lehenga by ace designer Manish Malhotra on Day 2 of pre-wedding celebrations. Manish Malhotra also designed the traditional golden embellished saree for business tycoons wife Nita Ambani.

Also read: Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant pre-wedding: Ivanka Trump, Adar Poonawala, and more join bash | Pics

Isha's look was styled by 

Fashion stylist, costume designer, and actress Anaita Shroff Adajania had designed some of Isha's look. Adajania took to her social media Instagram handle to express her delight in curating Isha Ambani's ensemble for the auspicious occasion.

Celebrity guests

The festivities on Day 3 involved prominent guests from around the world at Gujarat's Jamnagar to grace the occasion. Guests included business tycoons, politicians, Hollywood and Bollywood stars and cricketers.

In Pics: Day 3 Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant's pre-wedding gala; From Deepika, Ranbir, SRK, Bill Gates to Ivanka Trump

The guest list comprised around 1,200 people including pop superstar Rihanna, Bill Gates, Mark Zuckerberg, Sundar Pichai, Mahendra Singh Dhoni, Ivanka Trump and Bollywood celebrities like Shah Rukh Khan, Kareena Kapoor, Saif Ali Khan, Salman Khan, Amitabh Bachchan, Deepika Padukone, Katrina Kaif and many more.

Unlock a world of Benefits! From insightful newsletters to real-time stock tracking, breaking news and a personalized newsfeed – it's all here, just a click away! Login Now!

Related Premium Stories
Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Check all the latest action on Budget 2024 here. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
More Less
Published: 04 Mar 2024, 09:43 AM IST
Next Story footLogo
Recommended For You

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

You are just one step away from creating your watchlist!

Login Now

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
Switch to the Mint app for fast and personalized news - Get App