Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant pre-wedding: Ambanis enjoying Mosalu ceremony, all about Gujrati ritual | Watch video

Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant pre-wedding ceremony: Ahead of the big day, the Ambanis were spotted enjoying the Mosalu Ceremony on Thursday. The Gujarati ritual was attended by Nita Ambani, Founder and Chairperson of Reliance Foundation, and her husband Mukesh Ambani.

#WATCH | Visuals of Mosalu Ceremony ahead of the wedding of Anant Ambani with Radhika Merchant, in Mumbai, attended by Founder and Chairperson of Reliance Foundation Nita Ambani and her husband Mukesh Ambani.



Mosalu is a traditional ceremony celebrated in Gujarati culture a few… pic.twitter.com/ubTOcOf4ES — ANI (@ANI) July 4, 2024

Radhika Merchant and Anant Ambani will get hitched on July 12 at Jio World Convention Centre in Mumbai. Ahead of the wedding, the couple hosted two grand pre-wedding ceremonies, the first in Jamnagar, and the second was a four-day-long cruise across Europe.

Also Read | Ambanis host mass weddings for underprivileged couples in Mumbai

The Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant's wedding ceremony is also likely to be attended by several stars. Many globally popular celebrities are also likely to perform at the wedding.

During the ceremony, Radhika Merchant wore a custom Manish Malhotra lehenga with ‘Durga-shloka’ embroidered on the borders. The beautiful gown was styled with Radhika Merchant's mother, Shaila Merchant's jewellery. Radhika Merchant-Anant Ambani's wedding ceremony began with ‘Mameru’ ceremony at Antilia.

Also Read | Radhika Merchant wears gown printed with Anant Ambani’s love letter

About Mosalu ceremony The Mosalu ceremony is a part of Gujarati culture's wedding, focusing on the participation of the groom's mother's family. In this pre-wedding ritual, the groom's mother's family blesses the couple with gifts and offerings. At the function, Nita Ambani's side of the family, led by her mother, Purnima Dalal and sister Mamta Dalal, joined to give blessings to the couple. The ritual is called as “Mameru” when groom's maternal uncles and family present gifts to the bride and groom as blessings.

Also Read | Watch Hardik Pandya’s unique celebration after victory