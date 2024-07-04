Mosalu is a traditional ceremony celebrated in Gujarati culture a few days before the actual wedding. In Mosalu, the groom’s mother’s family, Nita Ambani’s side of the family, led by her mother Purnima Dalal and her sister Mamta Dalal

Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant pre-wedding ceremony: Ahead of the big day, the Ambanis were spotted enjoying the Mosalu Ceremony on Thursday. The Gujarati ritual was attended by Nita Ambani, Founder and Chairperson of Reliance Foundation, and her husband Mukesh Ambani.

Radhika Merchant and Anant Ambani will get hitched on July 12 at Jio World Convention Centre in Mumbai. Ahead of the wedding, the couple hosted two grand pre-wedding ceremonies, the first in Jamnagar, and the second was a four-day-long cruise across Europe.

The Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant's wedding ceremony is also likely to be attended by several stars. Many globally popular celebrities are also likely to perform at the wedding.

During the ceremony, Radhika Merchant wore a custom Manish Malhotra lehenga with ‘Durga-shloka’ embroidered on the borders. The beautiful gown was styled with Radhika Merchant's mother, Shaila Merchant's jewellery. Radhika Merchant-Anant Ambani's wedding ceremony began with ‘Mameru’ ceremony at Antilia.

About Mosalu ceremony The Mosalu ceremony is a part of Gujarati culture's wedding, focusing on the participation of the groom's mother's family. In this pre-wedding ritual, the groom's mother's family blesses the couple with gifts and offerings. At the function, Nita Ambani's side of the family, led by her mother, Purnima Dalal and sister Mamta Dalal, joined to give blessings to the couple. The ritual is called as “Mameru" when groom's maternal uncles and family present gifts to the bride and groom as blessings.

Before the Mameru function, the Ambanis hosted a mass wedding for 50 underprivileged couples at the Reliance Corporate Park (RCP) in Navi Mumbai. Anand Ambani-Radhika Merchant's pre-wedding ceremony in Jamnagar was joined by eminent personalities worldwide. The ceremony was also joined by Business moguls like Bill Gates and Mark Zuckerberg, Rihanna, etc . During the ceremony, a number of artists gave performances, including Rihanna, Diljit Dosanjh and more.

