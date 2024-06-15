Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant pre-wedding bash: From luxury cruise in Italy to concert in Cannes- a look at grand affair

Anant Ambani, the youngest son of Asia's richest man and India's biggest business tycoon, is set to tie the knot on July 12 with the daughter of industrialist Viren Merchant and businesswoman Shaila Merchant Radhika Merchant.

Joseph Radhik, the official celebrity photographer behind Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant's second wedding cruise bash in Italy. His photos display the grandeur and magnificence of the event.

Also read: Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant’s grand pre-wedding events in Italy Check photos The photographer posted a photo of the event at Cannes on his Instagram handle, captioning it “Radhika and Anant, Cannes, 2024.” The post read, "It's very difficult to do justice to the surreal week we documented across countries and seas, but here's one photo to give you a glimpse."

It's been a helluva 60 days of photographing love across the European continent.



Made this photo somewhere in Cannes, while waiting for Katy Perry to begin her incredible set. pic.twitter.com/aPdaPPaG1G — Joe (@josephradhik) June 13, 2024

Pre-wedding extravaganza The Ambanis organised a four day pre-wedding bash recently in Italy aboard a luxury cruise liner in Portofino village. The cruise’s events in Sicily's Palermo marked the commencement of the grand affaire where guests enjoyed a welcome lunch, as reported by Vogue. The day concluded with a starry-night-themed formal party in Italy.

Celebrity Cruises’ newest edge-class vessel was booked for the grand affair that has a capacity to accommodate as many as 4,000 passengers and 1,400 service staff.

A toga party was organised on deck on the second day. The event producer, The Isle of You, organized a masquerade ball at Château de la Croix des Gardes in Cannes on the third day.

Ranveer Singh & Ananya Pandey dances on #SalmanKhan's tenu leke song at #AnantAmbani and Radhika Merchant's pre wedding cruise bash pic.twitter.com/9ELBphNRbO — Surajit (@surajit_ghosh2) June 2, 2024

The final night of festivities was orchestrated by event planner Vincenzo Dascanio in Portofino, who was responsible for the design and floral arrangements. Portofino's main square was transformed into an open-air market featuring food stalls.

Andrea Bocelli, the Italian tenor lit the evening as he perfomed on the songs- “Can't Help Falling in Love” and “I Found My Love in Portofino.”

Nuevas fotos de Katy Perry en su última presentación en Cannes (Francia), para el evento previo al casamiento de Anant Ambani y Radhika Merchant🦋 pic.twitter.com/HKkwml1Ock — Katy Perry Fan Club Peru (@KatyPerryPeru) June 14, 2024

Around 800 guests graced the pred-wedding festivities, featuring personalities from both Bollywood and the business world. The guest list boasted names like Kareena Kapoor, Sidharth Malhotra, Kiara Advani, Karan Johar, Janhvi Kapoor, Sara Ali Khan, Suhana Khan, Ananya Panday, Shanaya Kapoor, Ozzy, Aamir Khan, Salman Khan, Ranveer Singh, Shah Rukh Khan, Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor, Deepika Padukone and MS Dhoni, among others