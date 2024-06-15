Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant pre-wedding bash: From luxury cruise in Italy to concert in Cannes- a look at grand affair

Around 800 guests attended the pre-wedding festivities of Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant, with Bollywood and business personalities. Celebrity photographer Joseph Radhik documented the lavish festivities.

Written By Fareha Naaz
Updated03:33 PM IST
Anant-Radhika Merchant pre-wedding bash: Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant's pre-wedding cruise festivities included a toga party, masquerade ball, and a star-studded formal party in Italy.
Anant-Radhika Merchant pre-wedding bash: Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant’s pre-wedding cruise festivities included a toga party, masquerade ball, and a star-studded formal party in Italy.(HT)

Anant Ambani, the youngest son of Asia's richest man and India's biggest business tycoon, is set to tie the knot on July 12 with the daughter of industrialist Viren Merchant and businesswoman Shaila Merchant Radhika Merchant.

Joseph Radhik, the official celebrity photographer behind Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant's second wedding cruise bash in Italy. His photos display the grandeur and magnificence of the event. 

The photographer posted a photo of the event at Cannes on his Instagram handle, captioning it “Radhika and Anant, Cannes, 2024.” The post read, "It's very difficult to do justice to the surreal week we documented across countries and seas, but here's one photo to give you a glimpse."

Pre-wedding extravaganza

The Ambanis organised a four day pre-wedding bash recently in Italy aboard a luxury cruise liner in Portofino village. The cruise’s events in Sicily's Palermo marked the commencement of the grand affaire where guests enjoyed a welcome lunch, as reported by Vogue. The day concluded with a starry-night-themed formal party in Italy.

Celebrity Cruises’ newest edge-class vessel was booked for the grand affair that has a capacity to accommodate as many as 4,000 passengers and 1,400 service staff.

A toga party was organised on deck on the second day. The event producer, The Isle of You, organized a masquerade ball at Château de la Croix des Gardes in Cannes on the third day.

The final night of festivities was orchestrated by event planner Vincenzo Dascanio in Portofino, who was responsible for the design and floral arrangements. Portofino's main square was transformed into an open-air market featuring food stalls. 

Andrea Bocelli, the Italian tenor lit the evening as he perfomed on the songs- “Can't Help Falling in Love” and “I Found My Love in Portofino.” 

Around 800 guests graced the pred-wedding festivities, featuring personalities from both Bollywood and the business world. The guest list boasted names like Kareena Kapoor, Sidharth Malhotra, Kiara Advani, Karan Johar, Janhvi Kapoor, Sara Ali Khan, Suhana Khan, Ananya Panday, Shanaya Kapoor, Ozzy, Aamir Khan, Salman Khan, Ranveer Singh, Shah Rukh Khan, Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor, Deepika Padukone and MS Dhoni, among others

