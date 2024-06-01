Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant pre-wedding bash: Rameshwaram Cafe serves these South Indian delicacies
Social media is abuzz with excitement as fresh visuals from Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant's pre-wedding bash continue to go viral. In a recent social media post, Rameshwaram Cafe shared the news of being a part of the pre-wedding celebration of Reliance Industries Chairman Mukesh Ambani's son. The restaurant also claimed to be the only one in South India that served South Indian delicacies.