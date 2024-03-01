Mukesh Ambani's youngest scion Anant Ambani's pre-wedding gala has kicked off on an extravagant note with top-notch business magnates' presence in Gujarat's Jamnagar on Friday.
The guest list for the pre-nuptial celebration will have more RSVPs from global corporate titans than the weddings of Ambani’s two older children in 2018 and 2019, making it one of the world's most extraordinary wedding ceremonies.
Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant wedding: Here's a list of business leaders that are attending 3-day pre-nuptials in Jamnagar, Gujarat
- Microsoft co-founder Bill Gates
- Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg
- COO Meta Javier Olivan
- Alphabet Inc. Chief Executive Officer Sundar Pichai
- Saudi Aramco’s chairman Yasir Al Rumayyan
- Disney CEO Bob Iger
- CEO of Adobe Shantanu Narayen
- BlackRock CEO Larry Fink
- Blackstone Chairman Stephen Schwarzman
- Morgan Stanley CEO Ted Pick
- Managing Director Morgan Stanley Michael Grimes
- COO BlackRock Rob L Goldstein
- Bank of America Chairman Brian Thomas Moynihan
- Adnoc CEO Sultan Ahmed Al Jaber
- EL Rothschild chair Lynn Forester de Rothschild
- Berkshire Hathaway Inc. Vice Chairman Ajit Jain
- Former CEO of 21st Century Fox James Murdoch
- Chairman and Founder Colony Capital Thomas Barrack
- CEO JC2 Ventures John Chambers
- President of Global Development at BMGF Christopher Elias
- Executive Chairman at Exor John Elkann
- CEO of Endeavor Ari Emanuel
- Chairman Hilton & Hyland Richard Hilton
- Founder and CEO Steel Perlot Michelle Ritter
- Founding and Managing Partner Sherpalo Ram Shriram
- CEO Sanmina Corp Jure Sola
- CEO Enterprise GP Jim Teague
- Group Chairman HSBC Holdings Plc Mark Tucker
About Anant Ambani
Anant Ambani is the third child of India's richest person Mukesh Ambani. The 28-year-old helms Reliance’s green energy business. Anant, along with his older siblings, twins Isha and Akash, was appointed to the board of flagship Reliance Industries last year as their father Mukesh Ambani announced a succession plan.
Isha M Ambani has been driving the expansion of Reliance Retail, Akash M. Ambani is serving as the Chairman of Reliance Jio Infocomm Limited (RJIL) since June 2022 and Anant M Ambani is driving the expansion of energy and materials businesses of Reliance Industries.
