Mukesh Ambani's youngest scion Anant Ambani's pre-wedding gala has kicked off on an extravagant note with top-notch business magnates' presence in Gujarat's Jamnagar on Friday.

The guest list for the pre-nuptial celebration will have more RSVPs from global corporate titans than the weddings of Ambani’s two older children in 2018 and 2019, making it one of the world's most extraordinary wedding ceremonies.

Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant wedding: Here's a list of business leaders that are attending 3-day pre-nuptials in Jamnagar, Gujarat Microsoft co-founder Bill Gates

Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg

COO Meta Javier Olivan

Alphabet Inc. Chief Executive Officer Sundar Pichai

Saudi Aramco’s chairman Yasir Al Rumayyan

Disney CEO Bob Iger

CEO of Adobe Shantanu Narayen

BlackRock CEO Larry Fink

Blackstone Chairman Stephen Schwarzman

Morgan Stanley CEO Ted Pick

Managing Director Morgan Stanley Michael Grimes

COO BlackRock Rob L Goldstein

Bank of America Chairman Brian Thomas Moynihan

Adnoc CEO Sultan Ahmed Al Jaber

EL Rothschild chair Lynn Forester de Rothschild

Berkshire Hathaway Inc. Vice Chairman Ajit Jain

Former CEO of 21st Century Fox James Murdoch

Chairman and Founder Colony Capital Thomas Barrack

CEO JC2 Ventures John Chambers

President of Global Development at BMGF Christopher Elias

Executive Chairman at Exor John Elkann

CEO of Endeavor Ari Emanuel

Chairman Hilton & Hyland Richard Hilton

Founder and CEO Steel Perlot Michelle Ritter

Founding and Managing Partner Sherpalo Ram Shriram

CEO Sanmina Corp Jure Sola

CEO Enterprise GP Jim Teague

Group Chairman HSBC Holdings Plc Mark Tucker

About Anant Ambani Anant Ambani is the third child of India's richest person Mukesh Ambani. The 28-year-old helms Reliance’s green energy business. Anant, along with his older siblings, twins Isha and Akash, was appointed to the board of flagship Reliance Industries last year as their father Mukesh Ambani announced a succession plan.

Isha M Ambani has been driving the expansion of Reliance Retail, Akash M. Ambani is serving as the Chairman of Reliance Jio Infocomm Limited (RJIL) since June 2022 and Anant M Ambani is driving the expansion of energy and materials businesses of Reliance Industries. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

