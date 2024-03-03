Billionaire Mukesh Ambani's youngest son Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant are set to get marry on July 12 this year. However, a 3-day pre-wedding celebrations are going on at Gujarat Jamnagar since 1 March.

Starting from Ivanka Trump to business tycoons like Adar Poonawalla, Anand Mahindra, Uday Kotak, Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg, and more attended the pre-wedding celebrations.

On Day 3, the guests celebrated the cultural heritage of India with 'Hastakshar' as the theme.

Here are some images of star attendees joining the celebrations:

Ivanka Trump and Jared Kushner.

View Full Image Former US President Donald Trump's daughter Ivanka Trump (Centre), with her husband Jared Kushner (Right) attend the Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant pre-wedding bash at Gujarat's Jamnagar on Sunday.

2. Anand Mahindra and Anuradha Mahindra.

View Full Image Mahindra Group Chairman Anand Mahindra (Left), with Anuradha Mahindra (Right), attend the Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant pre-wedding bash at Gujarat's Jamnagar on Sunday.

3. Adar Poonawalla and Natasha Poonawalla.

View Full Image CEO of the Serum Institute of India Adar Poonawalla (Left), wife Natasha Poonawalla (Centre), attend the Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant pre-wedding bash at Gujarat's Jamnagar on Sunday.

4. Uday Kotak and Pallavi Kotak.

View Full Image Uday Kotak (Right), with wife Pallavi Kotak (Left) attend the Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant pre-wedding bash at Gujarat's Jamnagar on Sunday.

5. Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan and Aamir Khan.

View Full Image Bollywood superstars Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan and Aamir Khan (Right to Left) attend the Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant pre-wedding bash at Gujarat's Jamnagar on Sunday.

6. Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt.

View Full Image Bollywood's power couple Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhat (Right to Left) attend the Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant pre-wedding bash at Gujarat's Jamnagar on Sunday.

7. Ranbir Singh and Deepika Padukone.

View Full Image Another star couple of Bollywood -- Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone -- attend the Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant pre-wedding bash at Gujarat's Jamnagar on Sunday.

8. Sachin Tendulkar and Anjali Tendulkar.

View Full Image Former Indian cricket legend Sachin Tendulkar (Left), with wife Anjali Tendulkar (Right) attend the Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant pre-wedding bash at Gujarat's Jamnagar on Sunday. (X/@ani)

9. Rohit Sharma and Ritika Sajdeh.

View Full Image Indian cricket skipper Rohit Sharma (Right) and his wife Ritika Sajdeh (Left), attend Rohit Sharma and his wife Ritika Sajdeh. (X/@ani)

10. Zaheer Khan and his wife Sagarika Ghatge.

View Full Image Former cricketer Zaheer Khan (Right) and his wife and actress-model Sagarika Ghatge (Left) attend the Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant pre-wedding bash at Gujarat's Jamnagar on Sunday.

11. Ritesh Deshmukh and Genelia Deshmukh.

View Full Image Bollywood couple Ritesh Deshmukh (Right) and Genelia Deshmukh (Left) the Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant pre-wedding bash at Gujarat's Jamnagar on Sunday. (X/@ani)

12. Sunil Shetty and Mana Shetty.

View Full Image Bollywood superstar Sunil Shetty (Right) with his wife Mana Shetty (Left) attend the Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant pre-wedding bash at Gujarat's Jamnagar on Sunday.

13. SRK, Gauri and family.

View Full Image Superstar Shah Rukh Khan (Left), wife Gauri Khan (Centre) and their kids attend the Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant pre-wedding bash at Gujarat's Jamnagar on Sunday. (X/@ani)

14. Rihanna and SRK.

View Full Image International singer Rihanna (Right) and Bollywood's superstar Shah Rukh Khan (Left) share a some dance moves during the Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant pre-wedding bash at Gujarat's Jamnagar on Sunday. (X/@ani)

15. Amitabh Bachchan.

View Full Image RIL Chairman Mukesh Ambani (left) welcomes Bollywood superstar Amitabh Bachchan at the Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant pre-wedding bash at Gujarat's Jamnagar on Sunday. (x/@ani)

