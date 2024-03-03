On the final day of Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant's pre-wedding celebrations, leading business people, sports stars and Bollywood celebrities not only attended the event, also graced the occasion with their stunning poses. Here are some of the pics.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
Billionaire Mukesh Ambani's youngest son Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant are set to get marry on July 12 this year. However, a 3-day pre-wedding celebrations are going on at Gujarat Jamnagar since 1 March.
{{^adFree}}{{/adFree}}
Starting from Ivanka Trump to business tycoons like Adar Poonawalla, Anand Mahindra, Uday Kotak, Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg, and more attended the pre-wedding celebrations.
On Day 3, the guests celebrated the cultural heritage of India with 'Hastakshar' as the theme.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
Here are some images of star attendees joining the celebrations:
Ivanka Trump and Jared Kushner.
2. Anand Mahindra and Anuradha Mahindra.
3. Adar Poonawalla and Natasha Poonawalla.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
4. Uday Kotak and Pallavi Kotak.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
5. Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan and Aamir Khan.
6. Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt.
7. Ranbir Singh and Deepika Padukone.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
8. Sachin Tendulkar and Anjali Tendulkar.
9. Rohit Sharma and Ritika Sajdeh.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
10. Zaheer Khan and his wife Sagarika Ghatge.
11. Ritesh Deshmukh and Genelia Deshmukh.
12. Sunil Shetty and Mana Shetty.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
13. SRK, Gauri and family.
14. Rihanna and SRK.
15. Amitabh Bachchan.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
Here’s your comprehensive 3-minute summary of all the things Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman said in her Budget speech: Click to download!