Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant Pre-Wedding: Ranveer-Deepika, SRK, Uddhav Thackeray reach Jamnagar | Watch

Written By Alka Jain

Akash Ambani, Chairman of Reliance Jio Infocomm Ltd, arrived in Jamnagar on Thursday for the three-day pre-wedding celebrations of his brother Anant Ambani with Radhika Merchant.

Bollywood actor-couple Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone on their arrival at the airport in Jamnagar, Thursday, Feb. 29, 2024, to attend pre-wedding events of Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant. (PTI Photo)

Film director Ayan Mukerji, Bollywood actors Ranveer Singh, Deepika Padukone, Shah Rukh Khan, Arjun Kapoor, Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, and other celebrities arrived in Jamnagar for the three-day pre-wedding celebrations of Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant.

Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg also reached the city. Zuckerberg arrived with his wife, Priscilla Chan and the couple received a warm welcome at the airport with white garlands and a traditional dance performance. Pop sensation Rihanna and American singer and songwriter J Brown are also in Jamnagar, Gujarat.

Shiv Sena (UBT) Chief Uddhav Thackeray, his wife Rashmi Thackeray and party leader Aaditya Thackeray arrived in Jamnagar today.

Reliance Chairman Mukesh Ambani's youngest son, Anant, is set to tie the knot with industrialist Viren Merchant's daughter, Radhika Merchant on July 12 this year.

The pre-wedding celebrations kicked off on Wednesday with the customary 'anna seva' tradition. Mukesh Ambani, alongside his son Anant Ambani, Anant's fiancee Radhika Merchant, and other family members, actively engaged in serving traditional Gujarati dishes to the residents of Jogwad village, located near the Reliance Township in Jamnagar.

At Jogwad village near Reliance Township in Jamnagar, Mukesh Ambani, Anant Ambani and other members of the Ambani family, including Radhika Merchant, served traditional Gujarati food to the villagers. 

Radhika's maternal grandmother and parents--Viren and Shaila Merchant--also took part in the 'anna seva'. Food will be served to about 51,000 local residents, which will continue for the next few days.

Sharing food is an old tradition in the Ambani family. The family has been serving food on auspicious family occasions. When the country was grappling with the coronavirus pandemic, the Reliance Foundation, under the leadership of Anant Ambani's mother, Nita Ambani, ran a large food distribution program.

The guest list also includes former Prime Minister of Sweden Carl Bildt, former Prime Minister of Canada Stephen Harper, President of Google Donald Harrison, former President of Bolivia, Jorge Quiroga, former Prime Minister of Australia Kevin Rudd and Chairperson of the World Economic Forum Klaus Schwab.

CEO and MD ADNOC Dr Sultan Al Jaber, CEO bp Murray Auchincloss, Chairman and Founder Colony Capital Thomas Barrack, CEO JC2 Ventures John Chambers, Former CEO bp Bob Dudley, President of Global Development at BMGF Christopher Elias, Executive Chairman at Exor John Elkann, and CEO of Endeavor Ari Emanuel are also expected to be in Jamnagar. 

Published: 01 Mar 2024, 10:19 AM IST
