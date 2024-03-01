A day after organizing 'anna seva' to seek the blessings of the local community for the pre-wedding celebrations of Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant, the Ambani family has started welcoming the guest at Jamnagar. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Among the elite list of guests, sportspersons have been invited including legendary cricketer Sachin Tendulkar and former India captain Mahendra Singh Dhoni.

Apart from this, the list includes, current Indian team skipper Rohit Sharma, ace shuttler Saina Nehwal, badminton player Parupalli Kashyap, former cricketer Zaheer Khan, KL Rahul, Hardik Pandya, Suryakumar Yadav and Ishan Kishan. Even former West Indies pacer Dwayne Bravo and Afghanistan's all-rounder Rashid Khan were invited for the 3-day celebrations.

Considered 'God of Cricket' – Sachin Tendulkar arrived with his wife Anjali at Jamnagar, while MS Dhoni Arrived with his wife Sakshi.

Current Indian skipper Rohit Sharma arrived with his wife Ritika Sajdeh on Friday at Jamnagar to attend the three-day pre-wedding celebrations of Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant.

Earlier, Suryakumar Yadav arrived in the city with his wife Devisha Shetty, while Zaheer Khan arrived with his wife and actress-model Sagarika Ghatge.

Not only sportsperson, Ivanka Trump, Microsoft founder Bill Gates, business tycoon Anand Mahindra, Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg, etc too arrived in the city.

Celebrities like Rihanna, Bollywood film stars such as Shah Rukh Khan and Salman Khan, fellow Indian billionaires Gautam Adani and Kumar Mangalam Birla, as well as many renowned persons are also expected to attend the event.

The youngest Ambani is set to marry on July 12 this year.

From 1-3 March, the Ambani family will have a three-day gala event in Jamnagar. On day 1, there will be a cocktail party for the guests dubbed as 'An Evening in Everland', while on Day 2 guests will be taken for 'A Walk on the Wildside'. They have been advised to wear comfortable clothing and shoes.

On Day 3, the guests will be celebrating the cultural heritage of India with 'Hastakshar' as the theme.

