Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant’s wedding invitation goes viral. A silver temple, gold idols & more | Watch

Upon opening Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant’s wedding invitation's box, Hindi mantras resonated in the background. It seems that the box also contains some golden idols.

First Published08:59 PM IST
Reliance Industries Chairman Mukesh Ambani's son Anant Ambani and his fiance Radhika Merchant prepare to tie the knot at the prestigious Jio World Convention Centre in Bandra Kurla Complex (BKC), Mumbai
Reliance Industries Chairman Mukesh Ambani’s son Anant Ambani and his fiance Radhika Merchant prepare to tie the knot at the prestigious Jio World Convention Centre in Bandra Kurla Complex (BKC), Mumbai(Image source-Instagram)

As billionaire Mukesh Ambani's son Anant Ambani is all set to tie the knot with Radhika Merchant on July 12 in Mumbai, their extravagant wedding invite is going viral on social media. The culturally rich wedding card, as seen in the viral video, included a silver-plated tiny temple adorned with photographs and depictions of various Hindu deities.

The principal ceremonies will commence on Friday, July 12, with the auspicious Shubh Vivah, or wedding ceremony. This will be followed by the Shubh Aashirwad, or divine blessings ceremony, on July 13, and conclude with the Mangal Utsav, or wedding reception, on July 14.

Upon opening the box, Hindi mantras resonated in the background. It seems that the box also contains some golden idols. The wedding invitation then shows leaflets with details of different functions of the events.

One was a silver temple with mantras resonating in the background, while the other was a silver card resembling the main gate of an ancient temple. The card featured details and images of several Hindu deities, including Lord Ganesh, Lord Vishnu, Goddess Lakshmi, Radha-Krishna, and Goddess Durga.

The third invitation was a box, once again crafted from silver and adorned with images of Lord Vishnu. Inside the box were several small frames and idols of Hindu deities, accompanied by a shawl.

Watch the Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant’s wedding invitation:

Reddit users were in awe of the exorbitant Ambani wedding invitation and had some hilarious comments on it.

“Thoda sa cringe. I get it, it’s absolutely beautiful and jaw dropping, but it is an overkill nonetheless,” a reddit user commented.

Another said, “I was expecting a couple of Gold biscuits emerging from a hidden drawer in the card.”

“Looks like the ambanis are overcompensating with this guy. Idk why. But they are. Baaki dono bachhon ko itna nahi kiya celebrate but why Anant? What are we missing?” another added.

“This 'card' is my entire shaadi budget bro,” a user commented. “That one card is my entire life budget,” another added.

 

