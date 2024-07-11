Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant wedding: 3 Falcon-2000 jets among 100 planes set to ferry guests, says report

  • The Ambani family has chartered three Falcon-2000 jets to transport guests for the wedding of Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant, set to take place in Mumbai on Friday. Anant, the younger son of billionaire Mukesh Ambani, will marry his long-time girlfriend.

Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant Wedding: Anant Ambani, the younger son of billionaire Mukesh Ambani, and fiancé Radhika Merchant during the sangeet ceremony ahead of their wedding, at the Jio World Centre in Mumbai on July 8.
Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant Wedding: Anant Ambani, the younger son of billionaire Mukesh Ambani, and fiancé Radhika Merchant during the sangeet ceremony ahead of their wedding, at the Jio World Centre in Mumbai on July 8.(ANI )

The Ambani family has chartered three Falcon-2000 jets to transport guests for the wedding of Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant, set to take place in Mumbai on Friday. Anant, the younger son of billionaire Mukesh Ambani, will marry his long-time girlfriend in one of the most talked-about Indian weddings of recent times.

Rajan Mehra, CEO of Club One Air, confirmed that the Ambanis have engaged three of his company's Falcon-2000 jets to ferry the wedding guests. He stated, "The guests are coming from all over and each aircraft will make multiple trips across the country," adding that he expects over 100 private planes to be used for the event, Hindustan Times reported.

Traffic advisory for Mumbai

The wedding, set to be held at the Jio World Centre in Bandra Kurla Complex (BKC), has prompted major traffic restrictions. From July 12 to July 15, roads near the venue will be accessible only to "event vehicles" between 1 PM and midnight. Mumbai's traffic police have issued a detailed advisory to manage road closures and ensure smooth traffic flow during the festivities.

While the main ceremony is scheduled for Friday, July 12, the following days will include a blessings ceremony (Shubh Ashirwad) and a reception.

Decorations around the venue are already attracting attention, with the area being adorned with lights and flowers. The Ambanis' 27-storey mansion, Antilia, is also decked out with marigolds and bright yellow lights. Traffic has already begun to slow down in the vicinity, reflecting the immense preparations underway.

Star-studded pre-wedding celebrations

The wedding festivities are the culmination of a series of lavish pre-wedding events. Celebrations began in Jamnagar and continued with a four-day luxury cruise in Europe, followed by several high-profile events in Mumbai over the past two weeks. The pre-wedding parties featured performances by global stars such as Justin Bieber, Rihanna, Katy Perry, and the Backstreet Boys, alongside numerous Bollywood celebrities.

 

 

