Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant wedding bash: Justin Bieber arrives in Mumbai to perform at marriage ceremony

Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant pre-wedding bash: After two grand pre-wedding celebrations, Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant are all set to marry in Mumbai. Singer Justin Bieber arrived in Mumbai on Thursday to perform at the wedding ceremony, reported India Today.

The grand pre-wedding celebrations kick-started with a lavish Mameru ceremony at Ambanis' home, Antilia, in Mumbai. Mameru ceremony is a Gujarati tradition where the groom's maternal uncle offers blessings to the groom and bride and bring sweets and gifts like jewellery, saree and other things.

The visuals from Radhika Merchant-Anant Ambani's Mosalu ceremony have gone viral online. The videos showcase stunning decorations and happy moments shared by the family. With the official beginning of wedding celebrations, Antilia was beautifully decorated and was sparkling with lights.

During the ceremony, Nita Ambani's family, including her mother Purnima Dalal and her sister Mamata Dalal joined the function tobless the couple and gifted them presents and sweets.