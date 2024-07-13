Is Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant wedding over now? Netizens say, ‘What would Nita Ambani do now?’

The lavish wedding of Radhika Merchant and Anant Ambani, attended by international celebrities, continues with post-wedding celebrations.

Livemint
First Published13 Jul 2024, 09:43 AM IST
Anant Ambani, son of Indian billionaire Mukesh Ambani, and Radhika Merchant, daughter of industrialist Viren Merchant, react during their wedding celebrations in Mumbai, India, July 12, 2024. Reliance Industries/Handout via REUTERS
Anant Ambani, son of Indian billionaire Mukesh Ambani, and Radhika Merchant, daughter of industrialist Viren Merchant, react during their wedding celebrations in Mumbai, India, July 12, 2024. Reliance Industries/Handout via REUTERS(via REUTERS)

The youngest son of Reliance Industries Chairman Mukesh Ambani and the daughter of industrialist Viren Merchant exchanged vows in a wedding ceremony attended by a host of international celebrities and high-profile guests from various fields.

Also Read: Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant Wedding LIVE Updates: SRK touches Amitabh Bacchan's feet; Rajnikanth, Sachin sat together

Meanwhile, netizens on social media are speculating whether the lavish wedding celebrations have concluded or are ongoing. A user in a post on X, wrote, “Finally, the Ambani Wedding is over.”

"This ambani wedding is all over my fyp and now i want to go to one even more," said another user.

“Once Anant-Radhika's wedding is over, what would Nita Ambani do?,” added a user.

Also Read: Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant wedding: From Sundar Pichai to Bill Gates — business tycoons likely to grace event

“Wake me up when this Ambani wedding is over. If that time ever comes,” said another user.

“Once Anant-Radhika's wedding is over, what would Nita Ambani do?,” wrote a user on X.

A user wrote, “Is the wedding over yet? Now the honeymoon should definitely be on the Moon!”

Radhika Merchant dazzled in an exquisite lehenga designed by Abu Jani and Sandeep Khosla. The 29-year-old bride chose a heavily embroidered ivory ensemble adorned with red and gold accents, paired with elegant jewellery.

The wedding festivities of Radhika and Anant Ambani unfolded at Mumbai's Jio World Convention Centre. The celebrations continue with 'Shubh Aashirwad' on July 13 and 'Mangal Utsav,' their wedding reception, on July 14.

Also Read: Mumbai BKC employees get ’work from home’ till July 15 as Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant prep for wedding

The star-studded event attracted international celebrities such as Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan, Ajay Devgn, Vicky Kaushal, Shahid Kapoor, Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Katrina Kaif, and Deepika Padukone.

Moreover, other celebrities who were spotted at Mumbai's Jio World Drive venue of the wedding included Priyanka Chopra with her husband Nick Jonas, John Cena, AR Rahman, Anil Kapoor, Khushi Kapoor, Shanaya Kapoor, Arjun Kapoor and Sara Ali Khan.

Each of them posed for shutterbugs.Just a day before the wedding, American influencer Kim Kardashian and her sister Khloe Kardashian landed in India. This is reportedly Kim's first trip to India. 

(With inputs from agencies)

Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.MoreLess
First Published:13 Jul 2024, 09:43 AM IST
HomeNewstrendsIs Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant wedding over now? Netizens say, ‘What would Nita Ambani do now?’

Most Active Stocks

Indian Oil Corporation

166.90
03:58 PM | 12 JUL 2024
-7.6 (-4.36%)

Tata Steel

168.70
03:58 PM | 12 JUL 2024
-0.3 (-0.18%)

Bharat Electronics

333.30
03:59 PM | 12 JUL 2024
-2.25 (-0.67%)

Wipro

560.05
03:56 PM | 12 JUL 2024
25.7 (4.81%)
More Active Stocks

Market Snapshot

  • Top Gainers
  • Top Losers
  • 52 Week High

KPIT Technologies

1,864.00
03:57 PM | 12 JUL 2024
154.25 (9.02%)

Inox Wind

171.90
03:59 PM | 12 JUL 2024
13.85 (8.76%)

Zensar Technologies

768.20
03:29 PM | 12 JUL 2024
50.45 (7.03%)

Coforge

5,950.05
03:29 PM | 12 JUL 2024
386.65 (6.95%)
More from Top Gainers

Trending In Market Value Up Icon

Recommended For You

    More Recommendations

    Gold Prices

    • 24K
    • 22K
    Bangalore
    74,263.00176.00
    Chennai
    74,699.00757.00
    Delhi
    74,989.00975.00
    Kolkata
    74,190.00-187.00

    Fuel Price

    • Petrol
    • Diesel
    Bangalore
    102.86/L0.00
    Chennai
    100.75/L-0.10
    Kolkata
    104.95/L0.00
    New Delhi
    94.72/L0.00

    Popular in News

    More From Popular in News
    OPEN IN APP
    HomeMarketsPremiumInstant LoanMint Shorts

    Wait for it…

    Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

    Yes, Continue