The lavish wedding of Radhika Merchant and Anant Ambani, attended by international celebrities, continues with post-wedding celebrations.

The youngest son of Reliance Industries Chairman Mukesh Ambani and the daughter of industrialist Viren Merchant exchanged vows in a wedding ceremony attended by a host of international celebrities and high-profile guests from various fields.

Meanwhile, netizens on social media are speculating whether the lavish wedding celebrations have concluded or are ongoing. A user in a post on X, wrote, "Finally, the Ambani Wedding is over."

"This ambani wedding is all over my fyp and now i want to go to one even more," said another user.

“Once Anant-Radhika's wedding is over, what would Nita Ambani do?," added a user.

“Wake me up when this Ambani wedding is over. If that time ever comes," said another user.

A user wrote, "Is the wedding over yet? Now the honeymoon should definitely be on the Moon!"

Radhika Merchant dazzled in an exquisite lehenga designed by Abu Jani and Sandeep Khosla. The 29-year-old bride chose a heavily embroidered ivory ensemble adorned with red and gold accents, paired with elegant jewellery.

The wedding festivities of Radhika and Anant Ambani unfolded at Mumbai's Jio World Convention Centre. The celebrations continue with 'Shubh Aashirwad' on July 13 and 'Mangal Utsav,' their wedding reception, on July 14.

The star-studded event attracted international celebrities such as Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan, Ajay Devgn, Vicky Kaushal, Shahid Kapoor, Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Katrina Kaif, and Deepika Padukone.

Moreover, other celebrities who were spotted at Mumbai's Jio World Drive venue of the wedding included Priyanka Chopra with her husband Nick Jonas, John Cena, AR Rahman, Anil Kapoor, Khushi Kapoor, Shanaya Kapoor, Arjun Kapoor and Sara Ali Khan.

Each of them posed for shutterbugs.Just a day before the wedding, American influencer Kim Kardashian and her sister Khloe Kardashian landed in India. This is reportedly Kim's first trip to India.

