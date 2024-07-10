Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant Wedding: From date, venue, menu, expected guests, traffic advisory — All you need to know

Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant Wedding: With pre-wedding celebrations spanning the first half of the year, Reliance Industries Chairman and billionaire Mukesh Ambani's youngest son Anant Ambani is set to wed his fiancée Radhika Merchant on July 12.
The wedding will take place on July 12 at Mumbai's Jio World Convention Centre in the business district of Bandra Kurla Complex (BKC). However, post wedding celebrations will continue till July 14 — a ‘Shubh Ashirwad’ is planned for July 13 and the Mangal Utsav or the wedding reception will be on July 14. as per reports.
There is yet no confirmation on the guest list from the Ambanis, but watchers expect the ‘who's-who’ from the business, sports and film industries to be in attendance.
The wedding and post-wedding celebrations are expected to be grand, as were the pre-wedding parties that saw global pop stars perform at functions to famous delicacies served for guests. The Ambanis have left no stone unturned to make Anant and Radhika's wedding a grand affair, and with two days left for the official ceremony, we get you all the wedding details.
Due to a public event at the Jio World Convention Centre in Bandra Kurla Complex on July 5th & from July 12th to 15th, 2024, the following traffic arrangements will be in place for the smooth flow of traffic.#MTPTrafficUpdates pic.twitter.com/KeERCC3ikw— Mumbai Traffic Police (@MTPHereToHelp) July 5, 2024