Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant Wedding: The Ambani family have left no stone unturned to make Anant and Radhika's wedding a grand affair, and with two days left for the official ceremony, we get you all the wedding details.

Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant Wedding: With pre-wedding celebrations spanning the first half of the year, Reliance Industries Chairman and billionaire Mukesh Ambani's youngest son Anant Ambani is set to wed his fiancée Radhika Merchant on July 12.

The wedding will take place on July 12 at Mumbai's Jio World Convention Centre in the business district of Bandra Kurla Complex (BKC). However, post wedding celebrations will continue till July 14 — a ‘Shubh Ashirwad’ is planned for July 13 and the Mangal Utsav or the wedding reception will be on July 14. as per reports.

There is yet no confirmation on the guest list from the Ambanis, but watchers expect the 'who's-who' from the business, sports and film industries to be in attendance.

The wedding and post-wedding celebrations are expected to be grand, as were the pre-wedding parties that saw global pop stars perform at functions to famous delicacies served for guests. The Ambanis have left no stone unturned to make Anant and Radhika's wedding a grand affair, and with two days left for the official ceremony, we get you all the wedding details.

Here Is All You Need To Know Wedding Menu: On the menu is expected to be offering from Varanasi's famous Kaashi Chaat Bhandaar, which will likely serve its fast food delicacies such as tikki, tomato chaat, palak chaat, chana kachori, and kulfi. The menu was finalised by Reliance Foundation founder and chairman Nita Ambani during a visit to Varanasi last month, shop owner, Rakesh Keshari told ANI.

Hotel rooms in Bandra booked: The upcoming wedding has impacted the price and availability of hotel rooms in Mumbai western suburb of Bandra (close to the wedding venue) and in BKC. Official websites and travel agencies showed rooms in prominent hotels the area as "sold out".

The upcoming wedding has impacted the price and availability of hotel rooms in Mumbai western suburb of Bandra (close to the wedding venue) and in BKC. Official websites and travel agencies showed rooms in prominent hotels the area as “sold out". Some 5-star rooms available: Hotel Trident and Oberoi, Mumbai, do not have rooms available from July 10 to July 14, as per their official websites. Some rooms were available in 5-star hotels near the BKC area including The Lalit, ITC Maratha, Taj Santa Cruz, and the Grand Hyatt.

Mumbai Police issues traffic advisory: The Mumbai police issued an advisory on July 5, which it said would be in effect from July 12 to July 15. The advisory denotes diverting and restricting roads leading to the Jio World Convention Centre in BKC.

Beckhams likely invited to wedding: David and Victoria Beckham have been extended an invitation to the wedding, as per reports. Notably, in 2023, the Ambanis hosted the Beckhams at their Mumbai home ‘Antilla’ during thie three-day visit to India for UNICEF.

Wedding guests and performers: Invitations have been sent to Bollywood celebrities including Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt, Deepika Padukone and Ranvir Singh, and others spotted at the sangeet ceremony. Further, at the wedding guests can expect performances by Adele, Lana del Ray and Drake.

Justin Bieber at Sangeet Ceremony: The Ambanis' Sangeet Ceremony on July 5, saw a performance by pop star Justin Bieber. Other guests included prominent business personalities (Mark Zuckerberg, Bill Gates), heads of state, and Hollywood and Bollywood stars (Deepika Padukone-Ranvir Singh, Vidya Balan, etc.) and sportspeople.

Pre-wedding celebrations: The couple celebrated the first pre-wedding from March 1 to March 3 at the Ambani estate in Jamnagar, where they invited around 1,200 guests, including Rihanna, Bill Gates, Hillary Clinton, Jared Kushner, Ivanka Trump, Karlie Kloss, and Mark Zuckerberg, among others. Other entertainers reportedly included Akon, Punjabi musician Diljit Dosanjh, and magician David Blaine, reported Moneycontrol. In the second pre-wedding celebrations, they invited around 1,200 friends, family members, and coworkers for a four-day cruise trip in the Mediterranean, departing from Palermo, Italy.

