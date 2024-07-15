The extravagant wedding of Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant was praised as a dream event meticulously planned by Nita Ambani. Radhika lauds her mother-in-law, calling her ‘CEO of the wedding.’

The extravagant wedding of Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant, held at Jio World Centre in Mumbai's Bandra Kurla Complex (BKC) over the weekend, resembled a dream. Behind the scenes, meticulous planning and execution were spearheaded by Nita Ambani, who was praised by daughter-in-law Radhika Merchant as the "CEO of the wedding", in a recent interview with Vogue. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Radhika Merchant's admiration for Nita Ambani In her Vogue interview, Radhika expressed her admiration for Nita Ambani's commitment and vision, crediting her for bringing the entire celebration to life. "My mother-in-law was the CEO of the wedding, as I like to say. It was Nita's commitment and vision that brought our entire celebration to life," she stated. Radhika also mentioned that the planning was overseen by Isha Ambani and Shloka Mehta, with the family employing internal staff and numerous teams of event planners who worked tirelessly for the multi-week celebration.

The couple strategically chose their wedding dates based on auspicious astrological alignments identified by their family priest. "The dates were strategically chosen from the 12th, 13th, and 14th of July upon the advice of our family pujari, who identified synchronic moments for our celebrations based on auspicious astrological alignments in both my charts as well as Anant's. It was a meticulous process," Radhika explained. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Details of the lavish wedding Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant tied the knot on July 12, with their three-day wedding celebrations concluding on July 15. The grand event was attended by numerous celebrities, world leaders, politicians, and social media influencers.

Pre-wedding celebrations Before their wedding, the couple hosted two pre-wedding ceremonies. The first took place in Jamnagar, Gujarat, and the second was held on a cruise in Italy. Both events were attended by a diverse array of guests, including world leaders and celebrities, adding to the grandeur of their wedding festivities.

Nita Ambani's role in orchestrating the wedding has been widely praised, highlighting her dedication and attention to detail in making Anant and Radhika's special day a spectacular success. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

