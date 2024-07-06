Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant wedding: From cricketers to B-town stars, see pics of celebs joining grand ceremony

Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant wedding ceremony: The wedding day has finally arrived as Reliance Group Chairman and MD Mukesh Ambani's son, Anant Ambani, is set to marry his longtime girlfriend, Radhika Merchant on July 12 in Mumbai. As the wedding day draws closer, several Bollywood stars, cricketers, sportspersons, and many more eminent personalities have been spotted at the Jio World Convention Centre for various ceremonies and rituals.
Several Bollywood stars, including Deepika Padukone-Ranveer Singh, Shahid Kapoor, Jhanvi Kapoor, Vidya Balan, Alia Bhat, Ranbir Kapoor, etc., have attended the ongoing wedding functions. Take a look at the high-profile guests who have attended Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant's wedding festivities so far.
Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant wedding pics
The event was attended by Madhuri Dixit, Khushi Kapoor, Ananya Panday, Salman Khan, MS Dhoni, Aditya Roy Kapur, Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor and many other celebs.
The main ceremonies will commence on Friday, July 12, with the auspicious Shubh Vivah, or wedding function. According to sources, guests are encouraged to embrace the spirit of the occasion by dressing in traditional Indian attire. The celebrations will continue on Saturday, July 13, with Shubh Aashirwad.
The final event, Mangal Utsav or the wedding reception, is scheduled for Sunday, July 14. Earlier this year, the couple hosted a series of pre-wedding festivities in Jamnagar, which saw a star-studded guest list from around the globe.
American Singer Justin Bieber gave an electrifying performance during the Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant's sangeet ceremony on Friday. The sangeet ceremony was joined by several bollywood celebrities, models, directors, sportspersons, etc.
Apart from the star-studded celebrations, Reliance foundation founder and chairman Nita Ambani paid visit to Varanasi to seek blessings from Kashi Vishwanath Temple. During their visit to the city, the two also invited the shop owner, Rakesh Keshari, after sampling various chaats at his establishment. Prior to the final grand wedding ceremony, Mukesh and Nita Ambani also organised a mass wedding for the underprivileged on July 2 at Swami Vivekanand Vidyamandir in Palghar.