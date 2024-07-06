Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant wedding: From cricketers to B-town stars, see pics of celebs joining the grand ceremonies

Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant wedding ceremony: The wedding day has finally arrived as Reliance Group Chairman and MD Mukesh Ambani's son, Anant Ambani, is set to marry his longtime girlfriend, Radhika Merchant on July 12 in Mumbai. As the wedding day draws closer, several Bollywood stars, cricketers, sportspersons, and many more eminent personalities have been spotted at the Jio World Convention Centre for various ceremonies and rituals. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Several Bollywood stars, including Deepika Padukone-Ranveer Singh, Shahid Kapoor, Jhanvi Kapoor, Vidya Balan, Alia Bhat, Ranbir Kapoor, etc., have attended the ongoing wedding functions. Take a look at the high-profile guests who have attended Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant's wedding festivities so far.

Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant wedding: Bollywood actor Salman Khan poses for photos during Anant Ambani, Reliance Industries Chairman Mukesh Ambani's son, and Radhika Merchant's 'Sangeet' ceremony, in Mumbai, Friday, July 5, 2024.

Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant wedding: Indian actor Shahid Kapoor and wife Meera Kapoor attended the Sangeet ceremony of Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant at the Jio World Convention Centre in BKC, Mumbai on Friday, July 5, 2024.

Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant wedding: Indian actor Varun Dhawan and wife Natasha attended the Sangeet ceremony of Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant at the Jio World Convention Centre in BKC, Mumbai on Friday, July 5, 2024.

Anant Ambani Radhika Merchant Wedding: Indian actor Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, and Aditya Roy Kapur attended the Sangeet ceremony of Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant at the Jio World Convention Centre in BKC, Mumbai on Friday, July 5, 2024.

Anant Ambani Radhika Merchant wedding: Bollywood diva Deepika Padukone joined the function in purple saree.

The event was attended by Madhuri Dixit, Khushi Kapoor, Ananya Panday, Salman Khan, MS Dhoni, Aditya Roy Kapur, Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor and many other celebs.

Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant wedding: Former cricketer MS Dhoni and wife Sakshi Dhoni pose for photos upon their arrival to attend Anant Ambani, Reliance Industries Chairman Mukesh Ambani's son, and Radhika Merchants sangeet ceremony, in Mumbai, Friday, July 5, 2024.

Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant wedding: Indian film director Atlee Kumar and wife Krishna Priya attended the Sangeet ceremony of Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant at the Jio World Convention Centre in BKC, Mumbai on Friday, July 5, 2024.

Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant wedding: Bollywood actors Jackky Bhagnani (L) and Rakul Preet Singh pose for a photo during the Sangeet Ceremony of Anant Ambani (unseen) (son of billionaire tycoon and Chairman of Reliance Industries Mukesh Ambani) and his fiancee Radhika Merchant in Mumbai, on July 5, 2024.

Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant wedding: Bollywood actors Kiara Advani (L) and Sidharth Malhotra pose for a photo during the Sangeet Ceremony of Anant Ambani (unseen) (son of billionaire tycoon and Chairman of Reliance Industries Mukesh Ambani) and his fiancee Radhika Merchant in Mumbai, on July 5, 2024.

Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant wedding: Indian cricketer Surya Kumar and wife Devisha Shetty attended the Sangeet ceremony of Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant at the Jio World Convention Centre in BKC, Mumbai on Friday, July 5, 2024.

Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant wedding: Bollywood actors Genelia D'Souza (L) and Riteish Deshmukh pose for a photo during the Sangeet Ceremony of Anant Ambani (unseen) (son of billionaire tycoon and Chairman of Reliance Industries Mukesh Ambani) and his fiancee Radhika Merchant in Mumbai, on July 5, 2024.

Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant wedding: Indian film Director Vidhu Vinod Chopra and wife Anupama Chopra attended the Sangeet ceremony of Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant at the Jio World Convention Centre in BKC, Mumbai on Friday, July 5, 2024.

The main ceremonies will commence on Friday, July 12, with the auspicious Shubh Vivah, or wedding function. According to sources, guests are encouraged to embrace the spirit of the occasion by dressing in traditional Indian attire. The celebrations will continue on Saturday, July 13, with Shubh Aashirwad. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The final event, Mangal Utsav or the wedding reception, is scheduled for Sunday, July 14. Earlier this year, the couple hosted a series of pre-wedding festivities in Jamnagar, which saw a star-studded guest list from around the globe.

American Singer Justin Bieber gave an electrifying performance during the Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant's sangeet ceremony on Friday. The sangeet ceremony was joined by several bollywood celebrities, models, directors, sportspersons, etc.

Apart from the star-studded celebrations, Reliance foundation founder and chairman Nita Ambani paid visit to Varanasi to seek blessings from Kashi Vishwanath Temple. During their visit to the city, the two also invited the shop owner, Rakesh Keshari, after sampling various chaats at his establishment. Prior to the final grand wedding ceremony, Mukesh and Nita Ambani also organised a mass wedding for the underprivileged on July 2 at Swami Vivekanand Vidyamandir in Palghar. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

