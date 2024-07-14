Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant wedding: From Madhuri Dixit to Jay Shetty, catch unseen photos from the wedding gala

Anant Ambani Radhika Merchant wedding: As the grand wedding ceremony is near to its conclusion on Sunday, catch latest unseen wedding photos of the celebrities here

First Published14 Jul 2024, 11:31 AM IST
Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant wedding: Son of Indian billionaire Mukesh Ambani, and Radhika Merchant, daughter of industrialist Viren Merchant, react during their wedding celebrations in Mumbai, India, July 12, 2024. Reliance Industries/Handout via REUTERS
Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant wedding: Son of Indian billionaire Mukesh Ambani, and Radhika Merchant, daughter of industrialist Viren Merchant, react during their wedding celebrations in Mumbai, India, July 12, 2024. Reliance Industries/Handout via REUTERS(via REUTERS)

Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant wedding: The youngest son of Reliance Industries Chairman Mukesh Ambani and the daughter of industrialist Viren Merchant tied the knot in a spectacular wedding ceremony held on Friday, July 12. The wedding ceremony was attended by several high-profile guests from various fields, including Madhuri Dixit, Kim Kardashian, Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan, John Cena, etc.

Here are top unseen photos from Anant Ambani Radhika Merchant wedding ceremony.

Indian actress Madhuri Dixit and her Husband Sriram Nene attending the blessings ceremony of Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant at the Jio World Convention Centre in BKC, Mumbai. July 13, 2024. (Photo by Raju Shinde/HT Photo)
Indian film director Atlee Kumar and his wife Kirsha Priya attending the blessings ceremony of Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant at the Jio World Convention Centre in BKC, Mumbai. July 13, 2024. (Photo by Raju Shinde/HT Photo)
British author Jay Shetty and his wife Radhi Shetty pose for pictures on the red carpet as they attend the blessing ceremony of Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant after their marriage in Mumbai, India, July 13, 2024. REUTERS/Francis Mascarenhas
Bollywood actor Arjun Kapoor and his sister Anshula Kapoor pose for pictures on the red carpet as they attend the blessing ceremony of Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant after their marriage in Mumbai, India, July 13, 2024. REUTERS/Francis Mascarenhas
Indian cricketer Suryakumar Yadav and his wife Devisha Shetty attending the blessings ceremony of Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant at the Jio World Convention Centre in BKC, Mumbai. July 13, 2024.

All the stars, celebrities and eminent personalities of different fields joined the blessing ceremony on Saturday. The blessing ceremony is being held at Jio World Convention Centre in Mumbai.

Bachchan, dressed in a colourful kurta-pyjama and a shawl, arrived on the green carpet with granddaughter Navya Nanda in a white saree and son-in-law Nikhil Nanda in a black bandhgala.

 

First Published:14 Jul 2024, 11:31 AM IST
