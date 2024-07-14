Anant Ambani Radhika Merchant wedding: As the grand wedding ceremony is near to its conclusion on Sunday, catch latest unseen wedding photos of the celebrities here
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant wedding: The youngest son of Reliance Industries Chairman Mukesh Ambani and the daughter of industrialist Viren Merchant tied the knot in a spectacular wedding ceremony held on Friday, July 12. The wedding ceremony was attended by several high-profile guests from various fields, including Madhuri Dixit, Kim Kardashian, Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan, John Cena, etc.
{{^adFree}}{{/adFree}}
Here are top unseen photos from Anant Ambani Radhika Merchant wedding ceremony.
All the stars, celebrities and eminent personalities of different fields joined the blessing ceremony on Saturday. The blessing ceremony is being held at Jio World Convention Centre in Mumbai.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
Bachchan, dressed in a colourful kurta-pyjama and a shawl, arrived on the green carpet with granddaughter Navya Nanda in a white saree and son-in-law Nikhil Nanda in a black bandhgala.
3.6 Crore Indians visited in a single day choosing us as India's undisputed platform for General Election Results. Explore the latest updates here!