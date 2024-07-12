Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant wedding: From Sundar Pichai to Bill Gates — business tycoons likely to grace event

The much-anticipated Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant's wedding festivities begun amid much fervor on Friday, June 12. The grand wedding was graced by several top-notch business tycoons. From Adani Group Chairman Gautam Adani to Microsoft's former Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Bill Gates – many national and international business hotshots are expected to attend the magnificent ceremony.

Some of the influential business tycoons expected to attend Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant's wedding are Microsoft co-founder Bill Gates, Google CEO Sundar Pichai, Thai businesswoman and International Olympic Member Khun Ying Patama Leeswadtrakul, Saudi Aramco CEO Amin Nasser, BP chief executive Murray Auchincloss, drug giant GSK Plc's CEO Emma Walmsley, Lockheed Martin's Jim Taiclet and FIFA president Gianni Infantino, the Economic Times reported.

Besides, Ericsson CEO Borje Ekholm, Temasek CEO Dilhan Pillay, HP president Enrique Lores, ADIA board member Khalil Mohd Sharif Foulathi, Khaldoon Al Mubarak of Mubadala and Kuwait Investment Authority MD Bader Mohammad Al-Saad are among other leaders likely to grace the festivities.

American businessman who is a former group chief executive of BP. He had been president and chief executive of TNK-BP Bob Dudley attended the Wedding ceremony of Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant at the Jio World Convention Centre in BKC, Mumbai on Friday,

Not just business leaders, but world leaders and prime ministers of several countries, Hollywood and Bollywood stars are attending the Ambani's event. Just a day before the wedding, American influencer Kim Kardashian and her sister Khloe Kardashian landed in India. This is reportedly Kim's first trip to India.

Drummers perform as staff member of Antilia, the house of Indian businessman Mukesh Ambani, dance on the day of Anant Ambani's wedding in Mumbai, India, July 12, 2024.

The opulent wedding of Anant Ambani, the youngest son of Reliance Industries chairman Mukesh Ambani, with Radhika Merchant promises to be a spectacular celebration of Indian culture, civilization, spirituality, Indian folk art, craftsmanship, music, cuisine, and much more.

Anant's sherwani The wedding festivities are taking place at Mumbai's Jio World Drive venue on Friday. Wearing a red and golden sherwani, Anant arrived at the venue with his family -- father Mukesh, mother Nita, sister Isha and her husband Anand Piramal, and brother Akash and his wife Shloka Mehta as well as their children.

Anant styled the sherwani, which featured a bandhgala neckline, intricate golden embroidery, front button closures adorned with precious gems, full-length sleeves, and padded shoulders, with white pyjamas, beige sneakers embellished with gold sequins, and a gold elephant brooch.

VIDEO | Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant's wedding: Parents Mukesh and Nita Ambani accompany groom Anant, along with siblings Akash, Isha and their respective spouses, to Jio World Centre in Mumbai.



The wedding ceremony will be followed by 'Shubh Aashirwad' on July 13 and culminate with the Mangal Utsav or wedding reception on July 14, promising three days of revelry and jubilation for the Ambani and Merchant families.

Anant-Radhika wedding theme The wedding decor theme of 'An Ode to Varanasi,' pays homage to the eternal city, its traditions, piety, culture, arts, crafts and Banarasi cuisine.

What's on the menu? Banarasi street food like chaat, mithai, lassi, chai, khari, paan, and mukhwas are on the menu. The carefully curated stalls and dedicated guest services have been designed for attendees to not only enjoy the event but also take away lasting memories of their journey through the ghats of Banaras.

From chaat to chai, Ode to Banaras features the culinary delights from one of the world's oldest living cities. Apart from these, sweets, paan and mukhwas, kharik from Ahmedabad, chaat counters, malai toast and chai, lassi and lemon tea the food counters set up for guests promise to bring the Banaras' rich and varied food culture to Mumbai.