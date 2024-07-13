Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant Wedding: From John Cena’s dance & sherwani, Kim Kardashian’s sari, Shah Rukh Khan & more

Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant Wedding: Anant Ambani, the youngest son of Reliance Industries Chairman and Asia's richest man Mukesh Ambani, tied the knot with Viral Merchant’s daughter Radhika Merchant at the Jio World Convention Centre in BKC, Mumbai on July 12. The grand affair saw attendance from Bollywood superstars, global celebrities, business tycoons and politicians from India and around the world.

Notably, celebrations are not over. The ‘Shubh Aashirwad’ is scheduled for today on July 13 and the ‘Mangal Utsav’, their wedding reception, on July 14.

The extravagant celebrations have caused inconvenience and frustration among local residents and office workers in Mumbai. Traffic restrictions have been imposed from July 12 to 15 around the wedding venue situated within the Bandra Kurla Complex, Mumbai's bustling financial district.

Guest List The star-studded event attracted internationally famous faces such as John Cena, Kim Kardashian, Khloe Kardashian, Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan, Amitabh and Jaya Bachchan, Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas, AR Rahman, Ajay Devgn, Sachin Tendulkar, Rajnikant, Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Katrina Kaif, and Deepika Padukone, among others.

Business tycoons Gautam Adani, Airtel's parent company, Bharti group chairman Sunil Mittal had also arrived in the afternoon. Samsung Electronics Executive Chairman Jay Y. Lee and his wife made the trip from South Korea. Top politicians including former President Ram Nath Kovind, West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee also attended the wedding. Cameras also caught Boris Johnson enjoying the music.

Shake a leg The celebrity guests joined in the dances. Shah Rukh Khan and Salman Khan were spotted grooving together; while Rajnikanth was seen performing his classic dance steps; and Madhuri Dixit caught eyeballs with her dance to the popular 90’s song ‘Choli Ke Peeche Kya Hai’; Priyanka Chopra rocked the baarat as she danced to the Bollywood item song Chikni Chameli.

The event, which has garnered attention for its lavish scale, has seen Mukesh Ambani sparing no expense, with expenditures running into millions of dollars.

Internet Reactions

Nita Ambani made entry at Anant Ambani Radhika Merchant wedding holding Kim Kardashian hand with Kim wearing Indian Saree 😂😍❤️ #AnantAmbani #AnantwedsRadhika #AnantRadhikaWedding #KimKardashian pic.twitter.com/Pu0KkYzScA — Rosy (@rose_k01) July 12, 2024

why their outfits lowkey eating.. pic.twitter.com/bLFC0X6Xi5 — kp (@earthlykisssed) July 12, 2024

We saw John Cena in a Sherwani before GTA 6 😭 pic.twitter.com/y8s3zHGDCV — Sarthak Goswami (@sundaysarthak) July 12, 2024

Shah Rukh Khan touching Amitabh and Jaya Bachchan's feet and meeting Rajinikanth sir and his wife at #AnantRadhikaWedding



- The biggest yet the most humble 🙏🏼🤍 pic.twitter.com/HwceSEONdQ — Satyam (@iamsatypandey) July 12, 2024