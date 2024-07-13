Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant Wedding: From John Cena’s dance & sherwani, Kim Kardashian’s sari, Shah Rukh Khan & more

Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant Wedding: From delight over global celebrity John Cena's traditional sherwani and good-natured “can't see me” bhangra dance to praise for Kim Kardashian's desi turn in a sari… we take a look at how netizens reacted to famous guests at the grand celebration.

Livemint
Updated13 Jul 2024, 11:48 AM IST
Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant Wedding: John Cena performed the bhangra using his much meme'd ‘you can’t see me' pose at the celebrations
Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant Wedding: John Cena performed the bhangra using his much meme’d ‘you can’t see me’ pose at the celebrations(PTI)

Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant Wedding: Anant Ambani, the youngest son of Reliance Industries Chairman and Asia's richest man Mukesh Ambani, tied the knot with Viral Merchant’s daughter Radhika Merchant at the Jio World Convention Centre in BKC, Mumbai on July 12. The grand affair saw attendance from Bollywood superstars, global celebrities, business tycoons and politicians from India and around the world.

Notably, celebrations are not over. The ‘Shubh Aashirwad’ is scheduled for today on July 13 and the ‘Mangal Utsav’, their wedding reception, on July 14.

The extravagant celebrations have caused inconvenience and frustration among local residents and office workers in Mumbai. Traffic restrictions have been imposed from July 12 to 15 around the wedding venue situated within the Bandra Kurla Complex, Mumbai's bustling financial district.

Also Read | US Election: Immigrant Elon Musk donates for anti immigrant Trump’s election bid

Guest List

The star-studded event attracted internationally famous faces such as John Cena, Kim Kardashian, Khloe Kardashian, Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan, Amitabh and Jaya Bachchan, Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas, AR Rahman, Ajay Devgn, Sachin Tendulkar, Rajnikant, Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Katrina Kaif, and Deepika Padukone, among others.

Business tycoons Gautam Adani, Airtel's parent company, Bharti group chairman Sunil Mittal had also arrived in the afternoon. Samsung Electronics Executive Chairman Jay Y. Lee and his wife made the trip from South Korea. Top politicians including former President Ram Nath Kovind, West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee also attended the wedding. Cameras also caught Boris Johnson enjoying the music.

Also Read | Deepak Shenoy caution: ‘Stocks wildly overvalued, mad market, no predictability’

Shake a leg

The celebrity guests joined in the dances. Shah Rukh Khan and Salman Khan were spotted grooving together; while Rajnikanth was seen performing his classic dance steps; and Madhuri Dixit caught eyeballs with her dance to the popular 90’s song ‘Choli Ke Peeche Kya Hai’; Priyanka Chopra rocked the baarat as she danced to the Bollywood item song Chikni Chameli.

The event, which has garnered attention for its lavish scale, has seen Mukesh Ambani sparing no expense, with expenditures running into millions of dollars.

Also Read | Q1 results today: Avenue Supermarts, Geojit Financial & more to report earnings

Internet Reactions

Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.MoreLess
First Published:13 Jul 2024, 11:48 AM IST
HomeNewstrendsAnant Ambani-Radhika Merchant Wedding: From John Cena’s dance & sherwani, Kim Kardashian’s sari, Shah Rukh Khan & more

Most Active Stocks

Indian Oil Corporation

166.90
03:58 PM | 12 JUL 2024
-7.6 (-4.36%)

Tata Steel

168.70
03:58 PM | 12 JUL 2024
-0.3 (-0.18%)

Bharat Electronics

333.30
03:59 PM | 12 JUL 2024
-2.25 (-0.67%)

Wipro

560.05
03:56 PM | 12 JUL 2024
25.7 (4.81%)
More Active Stocks

Market Snapshot

  • Top Gainers
  • Top Losers
  • 52 Week High

KPIT Technologies

1,864.00
03:57 PM | 12 JUL 2024
154.25 (9.02%)

Inox Wind

171.90
03:59 PM | 12 JUL 2024
13.85 (8.76%)

Zensar Technologies

768.20
03:29 PM | 12 JUL 2024
50.45 (7.03%)

Coforge

5,950.05
03:29 PM | 12 JUL 2024
386.65 (6.95%)
More from Top Gainers

Trending In Market Value Up Icon

Recommended For You

    More Recommendations

    Gold Prices

    • 24K
    • 22K
    Bangalore
    74,263.00176.00
    Chennai
    74,699.00757.00
    Delhi
    74,989.00975.00
    Kolkata
    74,190.00-187.00

    Fuel Price

    • Petrol
    • Diesel
    Bangalore
    102.86/L0.00
    Chennai
    100.75/L-0.10
    Kolkata
    104.95/L0.00
    New Delhi
    94.72/L0.00

    Popular in News

    More From Popular in News
    OPEN IN APP
    HomeMarketsPremiumInstant LoanMint Shorts

    Wait for it…

    Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

    Yes, Continue