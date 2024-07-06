Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant wedding: Justin Bieber lit the stage at Sangeet ceremony, Orry joins | Watch video

Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant wedding: Justin Bieber performed his several hit songs at the Sangeet Ceremony held at Jio World Convention Centre in Mumbai on Friday

Livemint
First Published6 Jul 2024, 07:51 AM IST
Justin Bieber wins heart at Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant wedding ceremony
Justin Bieber wins heart at Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant wedding ceremony

Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant wedding: Justin Bieber lit the sangeet ceremony with his evergreen favourite songs to the latest superhits. Videos of the American singer performing at the Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant's sangeet ceremony have been doing rounds on the internet. In one of te videos, Bieber can be seen handing over the mic to Orry for a moment.

After his performance, Justin Bieber reportedly flew back to the USA on Saturday early morning.

Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant arrived at Jio World Centre in Mumbai for their sangeet ceremony. They stunned everyone with their glamorous look. The couple were all smiles as they posed for the camera. Radhika Merchant looked beautiful in a lehenga and an off-the-shoulder blouse that just seemed perfect for the grand evening.

Anant also complemented her with his royal attire. The event was attended by Madhuri Dixit, Khushi Kapoor, Ananya Panday, Salman Khan, MS Dhoni, Aditya Roy Kapur, Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor and many other celebs.

 

