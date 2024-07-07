Anant Ambani-Radhika wedding: Justin Bieber shares photos from Sangeet ceremony, posing with bride and groom | See pics

Anant Ambani-Radhika wedding: Justin Bieber shares photo from Sangeet ceremony, posing with bride and groom | See pics

Livemint
First Published7 Jul 2024, 09:02 AM IST
Singer Justin Bieber poses with Anant Ambani Radhika Merchant at their Sangeet ceremony
Singer Justin Bieber poses with Anant Ambani Radhika Merchant at their Sangeet ceremony(Instagram)

Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant wedding: Justin Bieber shared inside photos from his electrifying performance at the Sangeet ceremony of Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant's wedding on Saturday. The American singer shared images with the bride and groom and glimpses of his performance at the event, which also featured influencer Orry.

Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant are all set to get married on Friday , July 12. The main ceremonies of their wedding will begin on Friday and conclude on Sunday, July 14 with grand reception, reported ANI

Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.MoreLess
First Published:7 Jul 2024, 09:02 AM IST
HomeNewstrendsAnant Ambani-Radhika wedding: Justin Bieber shares photos from Sangeet ceremony, posing with bride and groom | See pics

Most Active Stocks

Bharat Electronics

324.00
03:59 PM | 5 JUL 2024
6.65 (2.1%)

Oil & Natural Gas Corporation

288.20
03:59 PM | 5 JUL 2024
11.15 (4.02%)

Tata Steel

174.75
03:58 PM | 5 JUL 2024
-1.5 (-0.85%)

HDFC Bank

1,648.10
03:55 PM | 5 JUL 2024
-78.5 (-4.55%)
More Active Stocks

Market Snapshot

  • Top Gainers
  • Top Losers
  • 52 Week High

Raymond

3,226.70
03:55 PM | 5 JUL 2024
284.8 (9.68%)

B E M L

5,066.20
03:54 PM | 5 JUL 2024
412.35 (8.86%)

HBL Power Systems

569.80
03:59 PM | 5 JUL 2024
39.9 (7.53%)

The New India Assurance Company

273.75
03:56 PM | 5 JUL 2024
17.85 (6.98%)
More from Top Gainers

Trending In Market Value Up Icon

Recommended For You

    More Recommendations

    Gold Prices

    • 24K
    • 22K
    Bangalore
    74,093.000.00
    Chennai
    74,747.000.00
    Delhi
    74,964.000.00
    Kolkata
    75,037.000.00

    Fuel Price

    • Petrol
    • Diesel
    Bangalore
    102.86/L0.00
    Chennai
    100.75/L0.00
    Kolkata
    104.95/L0.00
    New Delhi
    94.72/L0.00

    Popular in News

    More From Popular in News
    OPEN IN APP
    HomeMarketsPremiumInstant LoanMint Shorts

    Wait for it…

    Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

    Yes, Continue