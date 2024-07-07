Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant wedding: Justin Bieber shared inside photos from his electrifying performance at the Sangeet ceremony of Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant's wedding on Saturday. The American singer shared images with the bride and groom and glimpses of his performance at the event, which also featured influencer Orry.
Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant are all set to get married on Friday , July 12. The main ceremonies of their wedding will begin on Friday and conclude on Sunday, July 14 with grand reception, reported ANI
