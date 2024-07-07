Anant Ambani-Radhika wedding: Justin Bieber shares photo from Sangeet ceremony, posing with bride and groom | See pics

Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant wedding: Justin Bieber shared inside photos from his electrifying performance at the Sangeet ceremony of Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant's wedding on Saturday. The American singer shared images with the bride and groom and glimpses of his performance at the event, which also featured influencer Orry. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant are all set to get married on Friday , July 12. The main ceremonies of their wedding will begin on Friday and conclude on Sunday, July 14 with grand reception, reported ANI

