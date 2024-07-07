Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
Subscribe
Save BIG. Mint+The Economist at ₹3999Claim Now!
Next Story
Business News/ News / Trends/  Anant Ambani-Radhika wedding: Justin Bieber shares photos from Sangeet ceremony, posing with bride and groom | See pics

Anant Ambani-Radhika wedding: Justin Bieber shares photos from Sangeet ceremony, posing with bride and groom | See pics

Livemint

Anant Ambani-Radhika wedding: Justin Bieber shares photo from Sangeet ceremony, posing with bride and groom | See pics

Singer Justin Bieber poses with Anant Ambani Radhika Merchant at their Sangeet ceremony

Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant wedding: Justin Bieber shared inside photos from his electrifying performance at the Sangeet ceremony of Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant's wedding on Saturday. The American singer shared images with the bride and groom and glimpses of his performance at the event, which also featured influencer Orry.

Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant are all set to get married on Friday , July 12. The main ceremonies of their wedding will begin on Friday and conclude on Sunday, July 14 with grand reception, reported ANI

3.6 Crore Indians visited in a single day choosing us as India's undisputed platform for General Election Results. Explore the latest updates here!

Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.