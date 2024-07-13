Anant Ambani Radhika Merchant wedding: Kareena-Saif, Kangana, Virat Anushka missing. Check details

  • While the guest list was extensive, the absence of several names such as ViratAnushka, Kangana Ranaut, and Kareena-Saif did not go unnoticed.

Written By Sudeshna Ghoshal
First Published13 Jul 2024, 10:54 AM IST
Mumbai, Jul 12 (ANI): Reliance Industries Chairman Mukesh Ambani and his wife Nita Ambani along with their family members and others pose for a picture on their arrival for their son Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant's wedding, at Jio World Convention Centre, in Mumbai on Friday. (ANI Photo)
Mumbai, Jul 12 (ANI): Reliance Industries Chairman Mukesh Ambani and his wife Nita Ambani along with their family members and others pose for a picture on their arrival for their son Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant’s wedding, at Jio World Convention Centre, in Mumbai on Friday. (ANI Photo)(Sunil Khandare)

Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant wedding: While actors Shah Rukh Khan, Priyanka Chopra, Rajnikanth were spotted dancing, Kangana Ranaut, Saif Ali Khan, and several others were missing from the event.

Reliance chairperson Mukesh Ambani’s youngest son, Anant Ambani, and Viral Merchant’s daughter Radhika Merchant tied the knot at the Jio World Convention Centre, BKC yesterday. The Anant Radhika wedding had an extensive guest list including Aamir Khan, Kajol, who however, chose to not attend the event. Here’s a look:

Also Read | Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant Wedding LIVE Updates: Kangana Ranaut missing

Kareena-Saif

Kareena Kapoor Khan and her actor-husband Saif Ali Khan were notably missing from the celebrations. The couple is currently reported to be away on a vacation.

Akshay Kumar

Akshay Kumar tested positive for COVID-19 on July 12, and hence could not attend the wedding. The actor also missed the last leg of promotions for his movieSarfira. This is the third time that Akshay Kumar has tested positive for Covid, stated reports.

Also Read | Is Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant wedding over now? Netizens wonder

Kajol

The wedding was attended by Kajol’s husband Ajay Devgan, and their son. Known for her amicable nature, and friendships with the Ambani family, her absence came as a surprise.

Kangana Ranaut

Bollywood actor and BJP’s MP from Mandi, Kangana Ranaut is known for her bold comments in the film industry. Reports speculate that her absence was owing to her busy political and film schedules, reported The Free Press Journal.

Aamir Khan

Aamir Khan’s daughter Ira Khan and son-in-law Nupur Shikhare attended the wedding. The actor, was however, present at Anant Radhika’s pre-wedding festivities at Jamnagar. Aamir grooved on stage with Salman Khan, Ram Charan and Shah Rukh Khan to Naatu Naatu, at Jamnagar celebrations.

Also Read | Anant-Radhika Marriage: How much money did the Ambanis splurge on this wedding?

Anushka-Virat

While several cricketers, including Hardik Pandya and MS Dhoni graced the wedding, the Virushka duo was missing. Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma are currently not in Mumbai, reports stated. There have been talks of the couple permanently moving to London.

Shilpa Shetty

Shilpa Shetty Kundra, who often attends such high-profile events, was also absent, much to the surprise of her fans. However, it is not known why she skipped the event, reported FPJ.

Also Read | SRK, Rajnikanth, and Priyanka Chopra groove at Anant Radhika wedding

Deols

Veteran actor Dharmendra and his sons, Sunny Deol and Bobby Deol, as well as his wife, Hema Malini were absent from the event.

Sonam Kapoor

The cause of Sonam Kapoor’s absence from the wedding is not known. While her father Anil Kapoor attended the wedding, Sonam’s sister Rhea Kapoor, was bride Radhika Merchant’s stylist. She posted some pictures of the bride, that went viral later on.

 

Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.MoreLess
First Published:13 Jul 2024, 10:54 AM IST
HomeNewstrendsAnant Ambani Radhika Merchant wedding: Kareena-Saif, Kangana, Virat Anushka missing. Check details

Most Active Stocks

Indian Oil Corporation

166.90
03:58 PM | 12 JUL 2024
-7.6 (-4.36%)

Tata Steel

168.70
03:58 PM | 12 JUL 2024
-0.3 (-0.18%)

Bharat Electronics

333.30
03:59 PM | 12 JUL 2024
-2.25 (-0.67%)

Wipro

560.05
03:56 PM | 12 JUL 2024
25.7 (4.81%)
More Active Stocks

Market Snapshot

  • Top Gainers
  • Top Losers
  • 52 Week High

KPIT Technologies

1,864.00
03:57 PM | 12 JUL 2024
154.25 (9.02%)

Inox Wind

171.90
03:59 PM | 12 JUL 2024
13.85 (8.76%)

Zensar Technologies

768.20
03:29 PM | 12 JUL 2024
50.45 (7.03%)

Coforge

5,950.05
03:29 PM | 12 JUL 2024
386.65 (6.95%)
More from Top Gainers

Trending In Market Value Up Icon

Recommended For You

    More Recommendations

    Gold Prices

    • 24K
    • 22K
    Bangalore
    74,263.00176.00
    Chennai
    74,699.00757.00
    Delhi
    74,989.00975.00
    Kolkata
    74,190.00-187.00

    Fuel Price

    • Petrol
    • Diesel
    Bangalore
    102.86/L0.00
    Chennai
    100.75/L-0.10
    Kolkata
    104.95/L0.00
    New Delhi
    94.72/L0.00

    Popular in News

    More From Popular in News
    OPEN IN APP
    HomeMarketsPremiumInstant LoanMint Shorts

    Wait for it…

    Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

    Yes, Continue