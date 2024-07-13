Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant wedding: While actors Shah Rukh Khan, Priyanka Chopra, Rajnikanth were spotted dancing, Kangana Ranaut, Saif Ali Khan, and several others were missing from the event. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Reliance chairperson Mukesh Ambani’s youngest son, Anant Ambani, and Viral Merchant’s daughter Radhika Merchant tied the knot at the Jio World Convention Centre, BKC yesterday. The Anant Radhika wedding had an extensive guest list including Aamir Khan, Kajol, who however, chose to not attend the event. Here’s a look:

Kareena-Saif Kareena Kapoor Khan and her actor-husband Saif Ali Khan were notably missing from the celebrations. The couple is currently reported to be away on a vacation.

Akshay Kumar Akshay Kumar tested positive for COVID-19 on July 12, and hence could not attend the wedding. The actor also missed the last leg of promotions for his movieSarfira. This is the third time that Akshay Kumar has tested positive for Covid, stated reports.

Kajol The wedding was attended by Kajol’s husband Ajay Devgan, and their son. Known for her amicable nature, and friendships with the Ambani family, her absence came as a surprise.

Kangana Ranaut Bollywood actor and BJP's MP from Mandi, Kangana Ranaut is known for her bold comments in the film industry. Reports speculate that her absence was owing to her busy political and film schedules, reported The Free Press Journal.

Aamir Khan Aamir Khan’s daughter Ira Khan and son-in-law Nupur Shikhare attended the wedding. The actor, was however, present at Anant Radhika’s pre-wedding festivities at Jamnagar. Aamir grooved on stage with Salman Khan, Ram Charan and Shah Rukh Khan to Naatu Naatu, at Jamnagar celebrations.

Anushka-Virat While several cricketers, including Hardik Pandya and MS Dhoni graced the wedding, the Virushka duo was missing. Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma are currently not in Mumbai, reports stated. There have been talks of the couple permanently moving to London.

Shilpa Shetty Shilpa Shetty Kundra, who often attends such high-profile events, was also absent, much to the surprise of her fans. However, it is not known why she skipped the event, reported FPJ.

Deols Veteran actor Dharmendra and his sons, Sunny Deol and Bobby Deol, as well as his wife, Hema Malini were absent from the event.

Sonam Kapoor The cause of Sonam Kapoor’s absence from the wedding is not known. While her father Anil Kapoor attended the wedding, Sonam’s sister Rhea Kapoor, was bride Radhika Merchant’s stylist. She posted some pictures of the bride, that went viral later on.

