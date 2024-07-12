Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant Wedding LIVE Updates: Reliance Chairman Mukesh Ambani's youngest son, Anant Ambani is set to marry his fiancé Radhika Merchant, daughter of pharma tycoons Viren and Shaila Merchant on Thursday, July 12.
Top celebrities and personalities from across the world are flying to Mumbai to attend the grand wedding gala. Visuals of Kim and Khloe Kardashian arriving to Mumbai have gone viral on social media. Priyanka Chopra was spotted outside airport with husband and singer Nick Jonas. According to reports, boxer Mike Tyson, former UK prime ministers and global business tycoons are expected to attend the wedding.
Apart from global celebrities, the wedding extravaganza will also be attended by nearly all the Bollywood stars including Salman Khan, Shah Rukh Khan, Akshay Kumar, Deepika Padukone, and Alia Bhatt.
Veteran actors Amitabh Bachchan and Aamir Khan are also expected to attend. And so is, Aishwarya Rai-Bachchan, Janhvi Kapoor and Sara Ali Khan.
Cricket legend Sachin Tendulkar has landed in Mumbai, with his wife Sara Tendulkar to attend the grand Ambani wedding. They were also accompanied by their daughter Sara Tendulkar
Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant would exchange their vows at at the Jio Centre in Mumbai's BKC. Several offices at the BKC complex have instructed their employees to work from home.
Former UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson was seen at the Kalina Airport. He was seen waving at the paparazzi before getting into the car. Samsung CEO Han Jong Hee was also spotted
Several Reliance employees posted about the gifts they received ahead of Anant Ambani and Radhika merchant's wedding. The gifts have come in a red box with gold lettering that reads “With the divine grace of our devis and devtas, we celebrate the wedding of Anant and Radhika. With best wishes, Nita and Mukesh Ambani."
Kim and Khloe Kardashian arrived to Mumbai on Thursday to attend the wedding ceremony.
Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant Wedding LIVE: The three-day-long wedding gala will begin today with the marriage ceremony of Anant Ambani and Radhika MErchant. The final event, Mangal Utsav or the wedding reception, is scheduled for Sunday, July 14.