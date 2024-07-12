Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant Wedding: Sachin Tendulkar arrives at Jio World Centre amid heavy rains in Mumbai | Watch

Anant Ambani Radhika Merchant Wedding: As the three-day-long wedding function begins today, several celebrities, including legendary cricketer Sachin Tendulkar, were caught arriving at the Jio World Centre on Friday. Meanwhile, Mumbai continues to witness heavy rainfall today

First Published12 Jul 2024, 09:14 AM IST
Mumbai: Former cricketer Sachin Tendulkar
Mumbai: Former cricketer Sachin Tendulkar(PTI)

Legendary cricketer Sachin Tendulkar arrived with family to attend the wedding ceremony functions to Jio World Convention Centre in Mumbai on Friday.

Master Blaster's arrival with family at the Jio World Convention Centre was caught on camera, in which he could be seen coming out of his car amid heavy rainfall.

Several celebrities continued to arrive at the Jio World Centre, located in Mumbai's BKC area amid heavy rainfall. Mega city has been receiving torrential rainfall over past few days. Due to heavy rainfall, roads and railway lines were flooded with water in Mumbai on Monday. Several flights were cancelled and train routes were affected due to heavy rainfall on Monday.

Key areas of Mumbai, witnesses severe waterlogging and huge traffic jam on Monday due to torrential rainfall. As the city continues to witness heavy downpour on Friday, commuters are likely to face inconvenience due to waterlogging, traffic jam, and route diversion near BKC due to Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant wedding.

Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant Wedding

After four months of star-studded pre-wedding celebrations, Reliance Chairman Mukesh Ambani's son Anant Ambani, will tie the knot with Radhika Merchant, daughter of pharma tycoons Viren and Shaila Merchant.

Several Bollywood and Hollywood celebrities are set to join the wedding extravaganza at Jio World Convention Centre in Mumbai. Apart from Hollywood celebrities, the list also includes names of business tycoons, sports celebrities, politicians, etc.

Mukesh Ambani and his wife, Nita, in the past had lavish weddings for their other children too - Beyoncé performed at daughter Isha Ambani's 2018 nuptials that boasted of guests like Hillary Clinton and John Kerry, and a year later Coldplay's Chris Martin performed at Akash's pre-wedding bash in St Moritz, Switzerland and Maroon 5 at his wedding in Mumbai.

Mumbai Rains

The grand wedding celebration is taking place in Mumbai amid heavy rainfall. The Indian Meteorological Department on Friday issued an orange alert for Mumbai with heavy to very rainfall in isolated areas. The alert has also been issued for nearby cities including Thane, Palghar, Raigad, Ratnagiri, Sindhudurg, etc.

The city authorities issued a ‘high tide’ warning of 3.87 metre at 4:06 pm on Friday. The maximum and minimum temperatures will likely settle around 29 and 24 degrees Celsius, respectively.

