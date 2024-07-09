Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant wedding menu: From palak chaat to dahi puri, key items to be served on July 12

Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant wedding: According to reports, Varanasi's famous Kaashi Chaat Bhandar will serve its food items at the wedding ceremony set to take place in Mumbai

Livemint
First Published9 Jul 2024, 12:27 PM IST
Reliance Industries Chairman Mukesh Ambani's son Anant Ambani and his fiancé Radhika Merchant pose for a photo during the sangeet ceremony ahead of their wedding, at Jio World Centre in Mumbai on Friday. (ANI Photo)
Reliance Industries Chairman Mukesh Ambani’s son Anant Ambani and his fiancé Radhika Merchant pose for a photo during the sangeet ceremony ahead of their wedding, at Jio World Centre in Mumbai on Friday. (ANI Photo) (ANI )

Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant wedding: After a year of pre-wedding celebrations in India and abroad, Reliance Industries Chairman Mukesh Ambani's son, Anant Ambani, is all set to marry his longtime girlfriend Radhika Merchant on July 12. From globally popular celebrities performing at wedding functions to famous delicacies served for guests, Ambanis have left no stone unturned to make Anant and Radhika's wedding a grand affair. With less than a week left for the grand wedding, look at the key items to be placed on the wedding menu list.

Varanasi special chat served for Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant wedding guests

The grand wedding will be held on July 12 at Jio World Convention Centre in Bandra Kurla Complex, Mumbai. The owner of Varanasi's famous Kaashi Chaat Bhandaar will likely serve its fast food delicacies to high-profile guests at the ceremony.  The famous Chaat Bhandaar is likely to serve tikki, tomato chaat, palak chaat, chana kachori, and kulfi.

Key items from Kaashi Chaat Bhandaar were confirmed for Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant's wedding after Reliance Foundation founder and chairman Nita Ambani visited Varanasi last month to seek blessings at the Kashi Vishwanath Temple. During her visit to the city, Nita Ambani also went to the famous shop and tried all the popular food items in the shop. After tasting all the items, Nita Ambani invited the shop owner, Rakesh Keshari, to serve those items at the wedding celebrations taking place in Mumbai.

"Nita Ambani came to our chaat bhandaar on June 24, where she tasted tikki chaat, tomato chaat, palak chaat, and kulfi falooda. She was very happy and said that the chaat of Banaras is very famous. It was a pleasure to serve her," Keshari told ANI.

The final wedding ceremony will occur at Mumbai's Jio World Convention Centre on July 12. The main ceremony will commence on July 12 with Shubh Vivah, followed by Shubh Ashirwad ceremony set to take place on July 13. The series of wedding functions will come to an end with the final event, Mangal Utsav, or wedding reception, which is set to take place on Sunday, July 14.

Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.MoreLess
First Published:9 Jul 2024, 12:27 PM IST
HomeNewstrendsAnant Ambani-Radhika Merchant wedding menu: From palak chaat to dahi puri, key items to be served on July 12

Most Active Stocks

Adani Power

730.10
12:56 PM | 9 JUL 2024
32.15 (4.61%)

Indian Oil Corporation

171.35
12:56 PM | 9 JUL 2024
1.2 (0.71%)

Bharat Electronics

331.40
12:56 PM | 9 JUL 2024
-2.75 (-0.82%)

GAIL India

229.10
12:56 PM | 9 JUL 2024
-1.4 (-0.61%)
More Active Stocks

Market Snapshot

  • Top Gainers
  • Top Losers
  • 52 Week High

Mangalore Refinery & Petrochemicals

237.00
12:45 PM | 9 JUL 2024
18.15 (8.29%)

KRBL

333.60
12:44 PM | 9 JUL 2024
24.8 (8.03%)

Chennai Petroleum Corporation

1,038.85
12:45 PM | 9 JUL 2024
69.1 (7.13%)

Maruti Suzuki India

12,812.70
12:45 PM | 9 JUL 2024
786.7 (6.54%)
More from Top Gainers

Trending In Market Value Up Icon

Recommended For You

    More Recommendations

    Gold Prices

    • 24K
    • 22K
    Bangalore
    73,983.00-110.00
    Chennai
    74,128.00-691.00
    Delhi
    74,346.00-473.00
    Kolkata
    75,074.00400.00

    Fuel Price

    • Petrol
    • Diesel
    Bangalore
    102.86/L0.00
    Chennai
    100.75/L0.00
    Kolkata
    104.95/L0.00
    New Delhi
    94.72/L0.00

    Popular in News

    More From Popular in News
    OPEN IN APP
    HomeMarketsPremiumInstant LoanMint Shorts

    Wait for it…

    Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

    Yes, Continue