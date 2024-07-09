Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant wedding menu: From palak chaat to dahi puri, key items to be served on July 12

Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant wedding: After a year of pre-wedding celebrations in India and abroad, Reliance Industries Chairman Mukesh Ambani's son, Anant Ambani, is all set to marry his longtime girlfriend Radhika Merchant on July 12. From globally popular celebrities performing at wedding functions to famous delicacies served for guests, Ambanis have left no stone unturned to make Anant and Radhika's wedding a grand affair. With less than a week left for the grand wedding, look at the key items to be placed on the wedding menu list.

Varanasi special chat served for Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant wedding guests The grand wedding will be held on July 12 at Jio World Convention Centre in Bandra Kurla Complex, Mumbai. The owner of Varanasi's famous Kaashi Chaat Bhandaar will likely serve its fast food delicacies to high-profile guests at the ceremony. The famous Chaat Bhandaar is likely to serve tikki, tomato chaat, palak chaat, chana kachori, and kulfi.

Key items from Kaashi Chaat Bhandaar were confirmed for Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant's wedding after Reliance Foundation founder and chairman Nita Ambani visited Varanasi last month to seek blessings at the Kashi Vishwanath Temple. During her visit to the city, Nita Ambani also went to the famous shop and tried all the popular food items in the shop. After tasting all the items, Nita Ambani invited the shop owner, Rakesh Keshari, to serve those items at the wedding celebrations taking place in Mumbai.

"Nita Ambani came to our chaat bhandaar on June 24, where she tasted tikki chaat, tomato chaat, palak chaat, and kulfi falooda. She was very happy and said that the chaat of Banaras is very famous. It was a pleasure to serve her," Keshari told ANI.