Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
Subscribe
Save BIG. Mint+The Economist at ₹3999Claim Now!
Next Story
Business News/ News / Trends/  Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant wedding menu: From palak chaat to dahi puri, key items to be served on July 12

Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant wedding menu: From palak chaat to dahi puri, key items to be served on July 12

Livemint

Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant wedding: According to reports, Varanasi's famous Kaashi Chaat Bhandar will serve its food items at the wedding ceremony set to take place in Mumbai

Reliance Industries Chairman Mukesh Ambani's son Anant Ambani and his fiancé Radhika Merchant pose for a photo during the sangeet ceremony ahead of their wedding, at Jio World Centre in Mumbai on Friday. (ANI Photo)

Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant wedding: After a year of pre-wedding celebrations in India and abroad, Reliance Industries Chairman Mukesh Ambani's son, Anant Ambani, is all set to marry his longtime girlfriend Radhika Merchant on July 12. From globally popular celebrities performing at wedding functions to famous delicacies served for guests, Ambanis have left no stone unturned to make Anant and Radhika's wedding a grand affair. With less than a week left for the grand wedding, look at the key items to be placed on the wedding menu list.

Varanasi special chat served for Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant wedding guests

The grand wedding will be held on July 12 at Jio World Convention Centre in Bandra Kurla Complex, Mumbai. The owner of Varanasi's famous Kaashi Chaat Bhandaar will likely serve its fast food delicacies to high-profile guests at the ceremony. The famous Chaat Bhandaar is likely to serve tikki, tomato chaat, palak chaat, chana kachori, and kulfi.

Key items from Kaashi Chaat Bhandaar were confirmed for Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant's wedding after Reliance Foundation founder and chairman Nita Ambani visited Varanasi last month to seek blessings at the Kashi Vishwanath Temple. During her visit to the city, Nita Ambani also went to the famous shop and tried all the popular food items in the shop. After tasting all the items, Nita Ambani invited the shop owner, Rakesh Keshari, to serve those items at the wedding celebrations taking place in Mumbai.

"Nita Ambani came to our chaat bhandaar on June 24, where she tasted tikki chaat, tomato chaat, palak chaat, and kulfi falooda. She was very happy and said that the chaat of Banaras is very famous. It was a pleasure to serve her," Keshari told ANI.

The final wedding ceremony will occur at Mumbai's Jio World Convention Centre on July 12. The main ceremony will commence on July 12 with Shubh Vivah, followed by Shubh Ashirwad ceremony set to take place on July 13. The series of wedding functions will come to an end with the final event, Mangal Utsav, or wedding reception, which is set to take place on Sunday, July 14.

3.6 Crore Indians visited in a single day choosing us as India's undisputed platform for General Election Results. Explore the latest updates here!

Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.