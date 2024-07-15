Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant Wedding: Speaking to the media after posing for photos at her son's wedding reception, Nita Ambani thanked them for their coverage of the celebrations, asked for forgiveness for unintended mistakes, and invited them to a function on July 15.

Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant Wedding: Nita Ambani, chairperson and founder of the Reliance Foundation, thanked the media for participating in son Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant's wedding celebrations.

After posing for photographs at the newlywed's reception or 'Mangal Utsav' on July 14, Ambani expressed her thanks and asked forgiveness for any unintended mistakes. She also invited the media people to a celebration as guests on July 15 (today).

Expressing Thanks for Patience and Understanding "Aap sab mere Anant aur Radhika ki shaadi ke liye aaye hai isliye aap sab ko tahe dil see dhanyavaad. Ye shaadi ka ghar hai and you became a part of our celebration," she said.

(Translation: You have all come to my Anant and Radhika's wedding. Thank you from the bottom of my heart. This is a wedding house, and you became a part of our celebration).

"Thank you for your patience and understanding. Aur kuch bhi bhool ho gayi ho to ye shaadi ka ghar hai maaf kar dena. I hope you all are well looked after," she added.

(Translation: Thank you for your patience and understanding. And if we've made any mistake, please forgive us, this is a wedding house. I hope you all are well looked after)

Invited Media As Guests on July 15 On the invitation she said, "Aap sab ko kal ke liye invite mil chuka hoga to aapko kal hamaare mehmaan ban ke aana hai and we will look after you. So we look forward to having you and welcoming you tomorrow with your family. Thank you so much, dhanyavaad, shukriya once again."

(Translation: You must have received an invite for tomorrow (July 15), so you must come as our guests, and we will look after you. We look forward to having you and welcoming you tomorrow with your family. Thank you so much, thank you, thank you once again.)

Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant Wedding The youngest son of Reliance Industries Chairman Mukesh Ambani, Anant and daughter of industrialist Viren Merchant, Radhika, tied the knot on July 12. In a series of grand celebrations attended by Bollywood stars, sports personalities, politicians and business leaders from India and abroad, the Ambanis hosted various functions.

They hosted a 'Shubh Aashirwad' ceremony on July 13, and celebrations continued with the 'Mangal Utsav' wedding reception on July 14.

(With inputs from ANI)

