Anant Ambani- Radhika Merchant wedding: Nita Ambani’s kind gesture towards paparazzi wins netizen’s hearts

Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant's wedding will be done with Hindu traditions and the reception will be held over two days.

Written By Arshdeep kaur
First Published10 Jul 2024, 10:08 PM IST
Nita Ambani thanks paparazzi for covering the pre-wedding functions
Nita Ambani thanks paparazzi for covering the pre-wedding functions

As the wedding between Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant is approaching, internet is filled with videos from the ongoing pre-wedding functions. The comments section is filled with people in awe of the functions.

Another such video has gone viral. Anant's mother Nita Ambani can be seen thanking the paparazzi for covering the pre-wedding functions.

Also Read | Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant Wedding: Date, venue, menu — All you need to know

"Itne dino se aap log aa rahe hai. It’s Shiv Shakti puja today. I’m going to send prasad for all of you,” she can be seen saying to the cameramen in Hindi.

Also Read | Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant wedding menu: From Palak chaat to dahi puri

The pre-wedding festivities had begun on March 1 in Jamnagar, 300 kilometres from Ahmedabad in Gujarat. Several celebrities like Diljit Dosanjh and Rihanna were seen performing at the event then. Notably, Jamnagar is known for the world's largest refinery, which is owned by Reliance Industries.

Later in May, the Ambani family had organised a luxury European cruise for 800 guests as another pre-wedding event.

Also Read | Anant-Radhika Haldi: Salman Khan to Ranveer Singh, watch stars attending ritual

While not much has been revealed about the guests for the wedding, which will take place on Friday, it's also expected to be a star-studded event.

Last week, Justin Bieber performed for the guests at a private pre-wedding concert.

The wedding between Anant and Radhika will be done with Hindu traditions and the reception will be held over two days.

Also Read | Anant-Radhika wedding: David Beckham, wife Victoria invited for reception

According to a report by Reuters, there will be a "special reception" for Ambani's household staff on Monday.

Moreover, the Ambani family has also reportedly hired three Falcon-2000 jets from Club One Air to ferry wedding guests. It is also expected that over 100 private planes will be used across the events.

On Tuesday, Mukesh Ambani presented the first invitation of the wedding at the feet of Banke Bihari temple in Vrindavan.

Also Read | Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant wedding: 5-star hotel rooms in BKC ‘sold out’

Mukesh Ambani’s representatives presented this invitation card to the temple's priests Acharya Gopi Goswami and Shrinath Goswami and blessings for the couple.

Goswami was quoted in a PTI report as saying that they presented the invitation of Anant Ambani’s wedding sent by Mukesh Ambani at the feet of Thakurji amid chanting of mantras.

Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.MoreLess
First Published:10 Jul 2024, 10:08 PM IST
HomeNewstrendsAnant Ambani- Radhika Merchant wedding: Nita Ambani’s kind gesture towards paparazzi wins netizen’s hearts

Most Active Stocks

Tata Steel

168.00
03:59 PM | 10 JUL 2024
-3.8 (-2.21%)

Indian Oil Corporation

171.95
03:59 PM | 10 JUL 2024
0.25 (0.15%)

Bharat Electronics

333.70
03:58 PM | 10 JUL 2024
-0.85 (-0.25%)

Ashok Leyland

225.95
03:52 PM | 10 JUL 2024
-2.4 (-1.05%)
More Active Stocks

Market Snapshot

  • Top Gainers
  • Top Losers
  • 52 Week High

Capri Global Capital

225.65
03:49 PM | 10 JUL 2024
11.15 (5.2%)

Vardhaman Textiles

532.60
03:47 PM | 10 JUL 2024
26 (5.13%)

India Cements

295.50
03:29 PM | 10 JUL 2024
13.85 (4.92%)

NLC India

276.40
03:59 PM | 10 JUL 2024
12.9 (4.9%)
More from Top Gainers

Trending In Market Value Up Icon

Recommended For You

    More Recommendations

    Gold Prices

    • 24K
    • 22K

    Fuel Price

    • Petrol
    • Diesel

    Popular in News

    More From Popular in News
    OPEN IN APP
    HomeMarketsPremiumInstant LoanMint Shorts

    Wait for it…

    Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

    Yes, Continue