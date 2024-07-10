Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant's wedding will be done with Hindu traditions and the reception will be held over two days.

As the wedding between Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant is approaching, internet is filled with videos from the ongoing pre-wedding functions. The comments section is filled with people in awe of the functions.

Another such video has gone viral. Anant's mother Nita Ambani can be seen thanking the paparazzi for covering the pre-wedding functions.

"Itne dino se aap log aa rahe hai. It's Shiv Shakti puja today. I'm going to send prasad for all of you," she can be seen saying to the cameramen in Hindi.

The pre-wedding festivities had begun on March 1 in Jamnagar, 300 kilometres from Ahmedabad in Gujarat. Several celebrities like Diljit Dosanjh and Rihanna were seen performing at the event then. Notably, Jamnagar is known for the world's largest refinery, which is owned by Reliance Industries.

Later in May, the Ambani family had organised a luxury European cruise for 800 guests as another pre-wedding event.

While not much has been revealed about the guests for the wedding, which will take place on Friday, it's also expected to be a star-studded event.

Last week, Justin Bieber performed for the guests at a private pre-wedding concert.

The wedding between Anant and Radhika will be done with Hindu traditions and the reception will be held over two days.

According to a report by Reuters, there will be a "special reception" for Ambani's household staff on Monday.

Moreover, the Ambani family has also reportedly hired three Falcon-2000 jets from Club One Air to ferry wedding guests. It is also expected that over 100 private planes will be used across the events.

On Tuesday, Mukesh Ambani presented the first invitation of the wedding at the feet of Banke Bihari temple in Vrindavan.

Mukesh Ambani's representatives presented this invitation card to the temple's priests Acharya Gopi Goswami and Shrinath Goswami and blessings for the couple.

Goswami was quoted in a PTI report as saying that they presented the invitation of Anant Ambani’s wedding sent by Mukesh Ambani at the feet of Thakurji amid chanting of mantras.

