Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant wedding: Salman Khan to Ranveer Singh, watch the star-studded Haldi function

Anant Ambani- Radhika Merchant wedding: With less than a few days left for the final wedding ceremony, Ambanis were caught enjoying the pre wedding rituals of Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant wedding ceremony. Just like the rest of the functions, Haldi ceremony also remained a star-studded affair with celebrities like Salman Khan, Ranveer Singh, Udit Narayan, etc joining function on Monday.

Visuals from the Haldi ceremony showed Bollywood celebs and other eminent personalities dressed in different shades of yellow and red and enjoying the ritual. Reliance Industries Chairman Mukesh Ambani was seen posing in front of cameras with his son Akash Ambani.

Also Read | Pregnant Deepika Padukone has a unique reason to attend Anant-Radhika’s sangeet

Watch Salman Khan at Anant-Radhika Haldi Bollywood superstar Salman Khan was seen in a yellow kurta as he arrived at the Haldi function hosted by Ambanis ahead of the final wedding ceremony. In addition to Salman Khan, singer Udit Narayan also arrived at the function with his wife.

#WATCH | Actor Salman Khan attended Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant's Haldi ceremony (08.07) pic.twitter.com/pES8KgxLhO — ANI (@ANI) July 9, 2024

Udit Narayan dressed in a marron coloured sherwani posed with his wife for the paps.

#WATCH | Mumbai: Popular playback singer Udit Narayan and his wife & singer Deepa Narayan Jha arrive at the Haldi ceremony of Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant. pic.twitter.com/P5g5RDqN3a — ANI (@ANI) July 8, 2024

A day before the Haldi ceremony, the bride and groom joined a Grah Shanti Puja ceremony. Singer Nikita Waghela took to Instagram to share glimpses from the event, including the serene moments of the Grah Shanti and Mandap Muhurat Puja.

Bollywood actor Ranveer Singh also joined the Haldi ceremony. Paparazzis had caught him enjoying the ceremony's menu items on Monday.

As part of the wedding celebrations, Mukesh Ambani and Nita Ambani recently organised a mass wedding for the underprivileged on July 2 at Swami Vivekanand Vidyamandir in Palghar.On July 3, Ambanis organised a spectacular Mameru ceremony- a Gujarati wedding tradition where the maternal uncle (mama) of the bride visits her with sweets and gifts.