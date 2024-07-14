Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant wedding: Anant gifts ₹2 crore watches to SRK, Ranveer Singh; Modi blesses newlyweds

Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant wedding: As per reports the celebration was worth 5,000 crore, which is 0.5 per cent of the Amabani family’s net worth.

Written By Sudeshna Ghoshal
Updated14 Jul 2024, 12:40 PM IST
Prime minister Narendra Modi attended the 'Shubh Aashirwad' (blessings ceremony) of the newlyweds Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant today.
Prime minister Narendra Modi attended the ’Shubh Aashirwad’ (blessings ceremony) of the newlyweds Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant today.(via REUTERS)

Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant wedding: Anant Ambani gifted Shah Rukh Khan, Ranveer Singh and his other groomsmen watches each worth 2 crore, as per a report by the Hindustan Times. 

All the watches were from the Audemars Piguet Royal Oak Perpetual Calendar limited edition, Times Algebra added. Speaking of watches, Anant Ambani himself sported a 54 crore watch on his wedding day, on July 12, it said. 

Radhika Merchant, daughter of pharma tycoon Viren Merchant, and Reliance chairperson Mukesh Ambani’s youngest son Anant Ambani, tied the knot at the Jio World Convention Centre, at BKC in Mumbai.

Also Read | Anant-Radhika Marriage: How much money did the Ambanis splurge on this wedding?

Shubh Ashirwad from PM

Prime Minister Narendra Modi attended the 'Shubh Aashirwad' (blessings ceremony) of the newlyweds Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant on July 13. Several other politicians including Samajwadi Party (SP) chief Akhilesh Yadav, former Bihar Chief Minister and Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) president Lalu Yadav, West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee also attended the event, reported ANI.

The Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant wedding was worth 5,000 crore, which is only 0.5 per cent of the Amabani family’s net worth. Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan, Priyanka Chopra, and several other prominent guests were seen shaking a leg at Anant’s baarat on July 12.

Also Read | SRK, Rajnikanth, and Priyanka Chopra groove at Anant Radhika wedding

Guests Shake A Leg

While Tamil iconoclast Rajnikanth took to his classic steps, Bollywood actress Madhuri Dixit wooed everyone by recreating the 90’s ‘Choli Ke Peechey Kya Hai.’ Donning a traditional outfit, Madhuri’s husband Dr. Shriram Nene was also spotted grooving, reported ANI.

Also Read | Madhuri Dixit brings back ‘Khal Nayak’ scenes

Meanwhile, Ranveer Singh took to the dance floor with FIFA president Gianni Infantino. WWE legend John Cena was also present at the wedding. He departed for Mumbai yesterday after attending the festivities. ‘Calm Down’ sensation Rema had also arrived on July 12, who quoted 25 crore for his performance, reported Hindustan Times.

Also Read | Ambani family to pay homage to Varanasi at Anant-Radhika’s wedding celebrations

Other celebrities who were spotted at Mumbai's Jio World Drive venue of the wedding included AR Rahman, Anil Kapoor, Khushi Kapoor, Shanaya Kapoor, Arjun Kapoor and Sara Ali Khan, reported ANI. Each of them posed for shutterbugs.

Just a day before the wedding, American influencer Kim Kardashian and her sister Khloe Kardashian landed in India. This is reportedly Kim's first trip to India. Former British Prime Ministers Tony Blair and Boris Johnson had also arrived in India for the Anant Radhika wedding, reported ANI.

Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.MoreLess
First Published:14 Jul 2024, 12:40 PM IST
HomeNewstrendsAnant Ambani-Radhika Merchant wedding: Anant gifts ₹2 crore watches to SRK, Ranveer Singh; Modi blesses newlyweds

Most Active Stocks

Indian Oil Corporation

166.90
03:58 PM | 12 JUL 2024
-7.6 (-4.36%)

Tata Steel

168.70
03:58 PM | 12 JUL 2024
-0.3 (-0.18%)

Bharat Electronics

333.30
03:59 PM | 12 JUL 2024
-2.25 (-0.67%)

Wipro

560.05
03:56 PM | 12 JUL 2024
25.7 (4.81%)
More Active Stocks

Market Snapshot

  • Top Gainers
  • Top Losers
  • 52 Week High

KPIT Technologies

1,864.00
03:57 PM | 12 JUL 2024
154.25 (9.02%)

Inox Wind

171.90
03:59 PM | 12 JUL 2024
13.85 (8.76%)

Zensar Technologies

768.20
03:29 PM | 12 JUL 2024
50.45 (7.03%)

Coforge

5,950.05
03:29 PM | 12 JUL 2024
386.65 (6.95%)
More from Top Gainers

Trending In Market Value Up Icon

Recommended For You

    More Recommendations

    Gold Prices

    • 24K
    • 22K
    Bangalore
    74,481.00218.00
    Chennai
    73,972.00-727.00
    Delhi
    74,771.00-218.00
    Kolkata
    73,972.00-218.00

    Fuel Price

    • Petrol
    • Diesel
    Bangalore
    102.86/L0.00
    Chennai
    100.76/L0.01
    Kolkata
    104.95/L0.00
    New Delhi
    94.72/L0.00

    Popular in News

    More From Popular in News
    OPEN IN APP
    HomeMarketsPremiumInstant LoanMint Shorts

    Wait for it…

    Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

    Yes, Continue