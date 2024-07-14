Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant wedding: Anant gifts ₹2 crore watches to SRK, Ranveer Singh; Modi blesses newlyweds

Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant wedding: Anant Ambani gifted Shah Rukh Khan, Ranveer Singh and his other groomsmen watches each worth ₹2 crore, as per a report by the Hindustan Times.

All the watches were from the Audemars Piguet Royal Oak Perpetual Calendar limited edition, Times Algebra added. Speaking of watches, Anant Ambani himself sported a ₹54 crore watch on his wedding day, on July 12, it said.

Radhika Merchant, daughter of pharma tycoon Viren Merchant, and Reliance chairperson Mukesh Ambani’s youngest son Anant Ambani, tied the knot at the Jio World Convention Centre, at BKC in Mumbai.

Shubh Ashirwad from PM Prime Minister Narendra Modi attended the 'Shubh Aashirwad' (blessings ceremony) of the newlyweds Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant on July 13. Several other politicians including Samajwadi Party (SP) chief Akhilesh Yadav, former Bihar Chief Minister and Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) president Lalu Yadav, West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee also attended the event, reported ANI.

The Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant wedding was worth ₹5,000 crore, which is only 0.5 per cent of the Amabani family’s net worth. Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan, Priyanka Chopra, and several other prominent guests were seen shaking a leg at Anant’s baarat on July 12.

Guests Shake A Leg While Tamil iconoclast Rajnikanth took to his classic steps, Bollywood actress Madhuri Dixit wooed everyone by recreating the 90’s ‘Choli Ke Peechey Kya Hai.’ Donning a traditional outfit, Madhuri’s husband Dr. Shriram Nene was also spotted grooving, reported ANI.

Meanwhile, Ranveer Singh took to the dance floor with FIFA president Gianni Infantino. WWE legend John Cena was also present at the wedding. He departed for Mumbai yesterday after attending the festivities. ‘Calm Down’ sensation Rema had also arrived on July 12, who quoted ₹25 crore for his performance, reported Hindustan Times.

Other celebrities who were spotted at Mumbai's Jio World Drive venue of the wedding included AR Rahman, Anil Kapoor, Khushi Kapoor, Shanaya Kapoor, Arjun Kapoor and Sara Ali Khan, reported ANI. Each of them posed for shutterbugs.